Fewer Buyers, Cheaper Rooms: Las Vegas Jaunt Connects The Dots Between Real Estate Trends And Travel Deals In 2025

While real estate and tourism may seem like separate worlds, the latest data shows they're closely linked, especially in markets like Las Vegas, where land value, development costs, and visitor volume all play a role in hotel rates.

“As home prices and inventory shift, we're starting to see the ripple effects on nightly rates,” says the Las Vegas Jaunt team.“It's a dynamic traveler's do not often consider, but one that always remains relevant”.

Key Findings From the July 2025 Report

Inventory Climbing, Sales Slowing



Over 9,900 homes were on the market in June, with single-family listings up 71.8% from last year.

Overall listings in Vegas grew by 77.6% vs June 2024, which is dramatically higher than the national average of 6.2% May 2025 saw 13.1% fewer home sales year-over-year, signaling reduced buyer urgency.

Median Home Prices Holding, But Cooling Signs Emerge



In May 2025, the median listing price reached $475,000, up 3.3% year-over-year. By June, the median sold price dipped to $442,751, still 5.1% higher than the same time in 2024.

Homes Spending Longer on the Market



The average days on market rose to 40 in June, up from 28 days the previous year. Quick home sales (under 30 days) dropped from 70.9% in 2024 to 61.3% in 2025, showing increased buyer caution.

Visitor Numbers Also Declining

Visitor volume in May 2025 decreased by 6.5% year-over-year, further contributing to the decline in hotel demand.

Downtown Las Vegas Leads the Decline in Hotel Rates

As both housing and tourism metrics cool, hotel prices are beginning to follow, most notably in Downtown Las Vegas.



Las Vegas Strip: Average daily rate in May was $212.46, down 1.2% YoY

Citywide: Average daily rate was $198.20, down 2.2% Downtown Las Vegas: Rates dropped to $109.39, a sharp 12.4% decrease

With fewer tourists and more competition among budget-friendly properties, travelers are likely to see increased value in this historic part of the city.

We're seeing Downtown Vegas respond faster and more dramatically to the market changes,” notes the Las Vegas Jaunt editorial team.“For savvy visitors, that could translate into real savings in the months ahead.

What It Means for Travelers

The 2025 housing trends aren't just for buyers and sellers. They also signal a shift in the travel experience. As the market continues to balance out, expect more competitive hotel pricing, particularly in areas such as Downtown Las Vegas.

For visitors planning their next trip, now may be the time to explore the city's wide range of hotel deals and take advantage of new opportunities.

The full article breaks down 15 key stats that explain what's happening in the housing market and what it could mean for travelers, investors, or anyone curious about what's really going on in Vegas.

About Las Vegas Jaunt

Las Vegas Jaunt helps travelers save money and plan smarter trips to Las Vegas. The site features hotel deals , show tickets, flight deals , insider tips, insights, and more, all of which are designed to make your Vegas experience more affordable and unforgettable.