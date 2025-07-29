Krish Dhir Lights Up Omni News TV During Men's Mental Health Month An Exclusive Coverage By CB Herald

MENAFN - GetNews) Krish Dhir, Registered Social Worker and Psychotherapist, champions awareness and support for South Asian Mental Health.







Toronto, Canada - As conversations surrounding men's mental health continue to gain urgency, Krish Dhir was recently featured on Omni News TV during Men's Mental Health Month on June 13th, 2025. Additionally, he was asked to contribute to another special topic, centered on a new study released in Canada, which focuses on the importance of social connections in buffering the harms associated with discrimination, on July 25th, 2025.

The televised feature underscores Krish's ongoing efforts to destigmatize mental health struggles among men, particularly high-achieving professionals, and provide culturally competent, trauma-informed therapy across Ontario, Alberta, and Nova Scotia.

Krish is the Clinical Director of Krish Dhir Social Work & Psychotherapy Services, a practice he founded in 2022 to fill a critical gap in services for professionals and men and meet the surging demand for psychotherapy in the post-pandemic era. His mission is rooted in creating safe, goal-oriented therapeutic environments where clients can explore their emotional worlds without fear of judgment or stigma.

"Men are often socialized to be stoic, to bottle up emotions, and to equate vulnerability with weakness," Krish shared during the Designer Practice Podcast interview with host Kayla Das. "But we know that suppressing emotions has a profound impact on mental well-being, often leading to anxiety, depression, relationship struggles, and even substance use.”

A Personalized, Empowering Approach to Therapy

With over 13 years of clinical experience, Krish provides therapy for professionals across a wide spectrum of industries, including healthcare workers, government employees, executives, teachers, first responders, entrepreneurs, and creatives. His evidence-based methods are uniquely tailored to the complexities of high-functioning individuals who often suffer in silence.

Krish's approach integrates multiple therapeutic modalities, including CBT, ACT, DBT, EMDR, Brainspotting, IFS, and CPT, alongside culturally sensitive care for racialized and BIPOC communities. He is fluent in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu, allowing him to connect with clients both linguistically and culturally, fostering deeper emotional understanding and trust.

"My goal is to normalize help-seeking behavior among men," says Krish. "Therapy is an investment in yourself and your future. Every session is about equipping you with the tools to overcome personal and professional challenges with clarity and confidence."

Addressing the Men's Mental Health Crisis

Men's mental health remains a public health crisis in Canada and globally. According to the World Health Organization, men account for 75% of suicide deaths globally, and suicide remains one of the top causes of death among Canadian men under 50. Despite this, men are far less likely to seek professional help due to harmful gender norms, lack of awareness, and systemic barriers.

Krish's advocacy and therapeutic practice tackle these issues head-on by:



Debunking myths such as“men don't cry,”“men don't suffer from eating disorders,” and“men are strong.”

Promoting positive masculinity that embraces emotional depth, accountability, and authentic connection.

Offering practical, goal-driven therapy that resonates with the logical, results-oriented mindset many men relate to. Educating clients about nervous system responses, trauma triggers, and self-compassion is an often unfamiliar but essential concept for male clients.

Bridging Therapy and Community

Krish's private practice is dedicated to aligning each client's mental health goals with sustainable and structured change. Clients working with Krish receive a customized therapy plan focused on reclaiming balance, improving relationships, and achieving personal growth.

Therapy services offered include:



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)

Internal Family Systems (IFS)

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) Brainspotting (BSP)

Now Accepting Clients in Ontario, Alberta, and Nova Scotia

Krish Dhir is now accepting new clients, including referrals, in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, and Nova Scotia. His services are available both in person in Vaughan, ON, and via secure virtual telehealth platforms, accommodating busy professionals across Canada.

To learn more about Krish Dhir Social Work & Psychotherapy Services or book a consultation, visit:

About Krish Dhir, B.Comm, BSW, MSW, RSW

Krish Dhir is a multi-licensed Registered Social Worker and Psychotherapist with degrees in Business and a Master of Social Work (MSW) from the University of Toronto. He is a member of the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers and holds telepractice licenses with the Alberta and Nova Scotia Colleges. With over a decade of experience across hospital settings, primary healthcare, and private practice, Krish is a passionate advocate for men's mental health, executive stress management, and inclusive therapy for diverse populations.