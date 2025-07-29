Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IMF Raises Global Growth Outlook For 20252026 Amid Strong Trade Rebound


2025-07-29 07:08:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 29 (Petra) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised its global economic growth projections for 2025 and 2026, citing stronger-than-expected global trade performance and successful international efforts to avert the sweeping tariffs once pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump.
However, the IMF maintained its forecast for slower growth in 2024 and warned that the global economy continues to face significant risks. Chief among these are the potential resurgence of protectionist tariffs, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and rising fiscal deficits all of which could prompt interest rate hikes and tighter monetary policy around the world.

