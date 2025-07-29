WHO Urges Swift Action As 13.8 Million In Pakistan Live With Hepatitis B And C

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Marking World Hepatitis Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for urgent and sustained action to address Pakistan's staggering burden of hepatitis B and C, which affects more than 13.8 million people across the country.

Pakistan has the highest number of hepatitis C cases globally, accounting for 10 million of the 60 million infections worldwide. An additional 3.8 million people are living with hepatitis B. Alarmingly, only 25 to 30 percent of those infected are aware of their condition, hindering access to life-saving treatment and contributing to the silent spread of the disease.

Under this year's theme,“Let's Break It Down,” WHO urged policymakers to simplify and scale up hepatitis services by integrating vaccination, testing, and treatment into national health systems. The organization emphasized safe injection practices, harm reduction strategies, and universal screening as critical components in the fight to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

“WHO will continue to fully support Pakistan in its journey to combat hepatitis and reinforce prevention, detection, and treatment, ensuring that we protect the most vulnerable populations to leave no one behind,” said Dr. Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Pakistan.

WHO reaffirmed its support for the Prime Minister's National Programme for the Elimination of Hepatitis C Infection, which aims to test 50 percent of the eligible population - around 82.5 million individuals aged 12 and above - and treat 5 million people by 2027.

Although hepatitis B and C are preventable and treatable, failure to detect and treat infections can lead to severe complications, including liver cancer and cirrhosis. In Pakistan, the primary modes of transmission include unsafe blood transfusions due to unregulated private blood banks, re-use of non-sterile syringes, unsafe surgical and dental procedures, and unhygienic practices in body piercing, tattooing, and shaving - particularly at barbershops.

Globally, chronic viral hepatitis is responsible for 1.3 million deaths annually - approximately 3,500 lives lost each day - making it one of the deadliest infectious diseases.

WHO emphasized the importance of early childhood vaccination against hepatitis B, particularly the first dose within 24 hours of birth, and equitable access to diagnosis and treatment regardless of location or socioeconomic status.