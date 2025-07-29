Concierge Auctions Wins 2025 Inman Golden I Club Award For Best Beach Sale

Leading Real Estate Auction House Recognized for $20.16 Million Sale of Makena Road Estate in Maui, Hawaii

- Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions , the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, has been named the 2025 Inman Golden I Club Award winner for Best Beach Sale following its landmark $20.16 million sale of 4610 Makena Road, a prestigious beachfront estate in Wailea-Makena, Maui. The recognition affirms the firm's position as the leader in high-stakes luxury real estate transactions and underscores the impact of its global reach and accelerated sales model.

“This breathtaking estate is the epitome of what makes the beachfront market so special and so competitive,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.“That we were able to deliver such a remarkable result in just 30 days is a testament to the strength of our platform and the expertise of our partners. We're proud to work alongside the most trusted agents in the world to create outcomes like this for sellers who need speed, certainty, and market value.”

Poised on 1.43 acres along Po'olenalena Beach with 148 feet of direct beachfront, the estate was a rare offering of privacy, architectural distinction, and true Hawaiian indoor-outdoor living. Despite being on the market for nearly a year prior, the property sold within just 30 days of auction marketing through Concierge Auctions. The result was achieved in cooperation with Nancy Callahan of Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Paul Stukin of Deep Blue HI, reflecting the power of strategic local and global collaboration along with intelligent targeting of high-net-worth buyers.

“This award is a reflection of what sets Concierge Auctions apart: our ability to combine speed, precision, and global reach to deliver extraordinary results,” added Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.“The Makena Road sale was a win for the seller, buyer, and agents, and a masterclass in what's possible when local market expertise meets world-class marketing. We are honored to be recognized by Inman.”

Winners of the Golden I Club Awards were announced at Inman Luxury Connect 2025 in San Diego, a premier gathering of the industry's top professionals in luxury real estate. Roffers also took the stage as a featured speaker on the panel“Luxury Real Estate, Unshaken,” a timely discussion about navigating high-stakes deals amid rising interest rates, shifting global economics, and new buyer behaviors. The panel explored how to turn volatility into opportunity and how today's most agile professionals are crafting adaptive strategies to guide clients with confidence through today's dynamic market.

