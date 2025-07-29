POLARIS OFF ROAD EXPANDS 2026 FAMILY LINEUP, WHILE CELEBRATING THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF POLARIS ATVS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Highlights of Polaris' 2026 offering include the company's all-new mid-size side-by-side with the RANGER 500. Starting at a U.S. MSRP of $9,999, this utility vehicle brings all the workhorse DNA and reliability that customers expect, at a price point that opens it up to a wider range of consumers. The RANGER 500 is compact, easy-to-use and practical for everyday use offering value and versatility to help get work done around the property faster. Polaris also is celebrating the 40th anniversary of ATVs with the Sportsman 570 Premium limited time release based on the heritage, and a best seller and fan favorite from the 1990s.

"We are excited to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Polaris ATVs, a milestone reflecting our enduring commitment to innovation and the off road community," said Reid Wilson, President of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles. "Across our 2026 lineup, we've continued to enhance our vehicles with added features and improved performance, delivering unmatched value while honoring our legacy as the American Powersports Company."

This year's 2026 lineup includes:

2026 Sportsman

Polaris is celebrating 40 years of innovation and legacy with the first American Engineered ATVs. The Sportsman 570 Premium 40th Anniversary Edition is a limited time release that embodies the spirit of adventure and excellence. The edition features premium paint and badging, and exclusive 90s-inspired graphics that pay homage to its rich heritage, offering a unique blend of nostalgia and modern design. The ATV also features a 9.5" rear suspension travel and 11.5" of ground clearance to help soak up trail ruts and bumps for a smoother ride, multi-select electronic power steering enabling effortless handling to reduce body fatigue, and on-demand all-wheel drive that detects tire slip in wet or loose conditions, delivering instant traction to keep riders grounded and in control.

Riders can enjoy added warmth with new heated seats available as an accessory option for 2026 Sportsman 1-up 450 and 570 models, in addition to new fender flares available as an accessory for 450, 570 and Touring 570 models.

The 2026 Sportsman 570 EPS and Premium models also come equipped with a 3,500 pound winch factory-installed. Additionally, the 570 EPS model includes new LED highlights adding more visibility to easily see paths in low-light conditions.

Across the 2026 Sportsman lineup, on-demand all wheel drive delivers instant traction to stay grounded and in control from task to trail. Additionally, the Sportsman Ride and Handling feature offers a smooth ride with a legendary suspension system that soaks up the bumps along the trail.

The 2026 Polaris Sportsman lineup features new colors and graphics across the following models:



Sportsman 450 – 450 H.O. and 450 H.O. EPS

Sportsman 570 – 570, 570 EPS, 570 Premium 40th Anniversary Edition, 570 Trail

Sportsman 850 – 850 Premium and 850 Trail

Touring – Touring 570 Premium and Touring 570 Ultimate

Mud Edition – 850 and XP 1000 Scrambler XP 1000 S

The 2026 Sportsman lineup starts at $6,999 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers through August and September. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit .

2026 GENERAL

When versatility is the priority, the GENERAL lineup delivers with chore-to-trail performance, earning its title as the industry's best-selling crossover side-by-side. Standard features for trail-ready capability include a 999cc, 100-horsepower engine, a performance-inspired chassis, and On-Demand all-wheel drive for quick gripping traction and nearly limitless exploration. Beyond the trail, the GENERAL proves to be a true workhorse with a 600-pound capacity dump box for hauling gear and supplies, a 1,500-pound towing capacity, and VersaTrac Turf Mode to protect your lawn and boost maneuverability on delicate surfaces.

For 2026, the entire GENERAL lineup features refreshed colors and graphics shaped directly by consumer feedback, offering a range of refined options that reflect what riders want most. Each colorway is designed to connect on both a visual and emotional level, delivering style with purpose. The GENERAL 1000 Sport continues to deliver exceptional value and will be available in Ghost Gray. The GENERAL 1000 Premium trim, offered in Zenith Blue, adds key upgrades, including FOX® 2.0 Podium QS3 shocks, LED headlights, 14-inch wheels, and 27-inch Maxxis Coronado tires to help deliver an enhanced performance.

The GENERAL XP returns for 2026 in Sport, Premium, and Ultimate trims, each available in both two- and four-passenger configurations. The Sport trim, offered in Ghost Gray, builds on the standard specifications with a Polaris HD 4,500-pound winch for easy trail or property cleanup, Walker Evans Velocity Series shocks sport-tuned for a smooth and comfortable ride on the trail, and a poly sport roof for riding comfort. The Premium trim enhances the in-cab experience with added comfort and convenience, including a padded center console, convex rear-view mirror, and a Rockford Fosgate Stage 1 audio system. The Ultimate trim includes all Premium features and adds Polaris RIDE COMMAND technology via the 7" Display and an upgraded Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 audio system, delivering an immersive sound experience for all passengers. Both the Premium and Ultimate trims are available in Super Graphite and Earth Blue colorways.

The 2026 GENERAL lineup starts at $17,999 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers in August. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit .

2026 Polaris XPEDITION

Since its debut in 2023, the Polaris XPEDITION has continued to carve out its own category of adventure-ready side-by-sides, delivering elevated performance, rugged versatility, and all-weather comfort from summer to winter for riders who demand more from their machine and seek to push the boundaries of exploration.

The Polaris XPEDITION comes standard with a 114 HP ProStar Gen 2 engine, FOX Podium QS3 Shocks, and 14 inches of ground clearance supported by high-clearance dual A-arms with stabilizer bars giving riders the sporty performance they need to tackle tough terrain. Additionally, high-mount air intakes and a sealed electrical system provides reliable performance by keeping vital components dry and running at peak power. Confident and comfortable from the inside out, the Polaris XPEDITION enhances every ride with a refined interior experience featuring Polaris' 7" touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND, a premium JBL Trail Pro 4100 audio system, illuminated interior controls and lockable full doors with power windows. A tip-out windshield with wiper and washer adds even more versatility for all-weather adventures.

The lineup includes two distinct models tailored to adventure demands. The XP features an open rear cargo box with dumping capability and a 60/40 split flip-up rear seat on the 5-passenger model for flexible utility. The ADV, designed for more extensive gear hauling, offers an enclosed pass-through cargo space that's 5 inches longer than the XP model, a locking tailgate, and a flip-up and fold-flat rear seat configuration on the 5-passenger model. Both feature Polaris' Lock & Ride MAX Cargo System for nearly unlimited configurability.

For 2026, the Polaris XPEDITION ADV and XP lineup is offered exclusively in the premium NorthStar trim and features refreshed styling with updated colors and graphics. Guided by consumer feedback and current color trends, each scheme is thoughtfully curated to reflect what today's riders value most-a blend of style and adventure-ready appeal. The 2026 lineup also marks the return of the fan-favorite Matte Super Graphite, alongside striking new options like Performance Red and Slate Gray options. The lineup also boasts an enhanced fit and finish with color-matched interior accents for a more premium feel. Both ADV and XP models now come standard with RIDE COMMAND+, which includes three years of complimentary access to the subscription-based connected vehicle technology, and 30" Pro Armor Trekker tires, engineered for premier trail performance and a quieter ride. Improved heater performance provides greater comfort, allowing riders to extend their adventures year-round.

The 2026 Polaris XPEDITION lineup starts at $39,499 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers in August. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit .

2026 RANGER

Continuing to deliver on innovation, the No. 1 best-selling side-by-side in the industry debuts the all-new 2026 RANGER 500, along with updated features, colors and graphics across the upgraded 2026 lineup. The RANGER 500 is compact, easy-to-use and practical for everyday use offering value and versatility to help get work done around the property faster.

For 2026, the RANGER XP 1000 lineup receives an upgrade with new 29" Pro-Armor X-Terrain tires, featuring a new innovative variable tread design that reduces perceived noise for quieter cab experience, as riders power through tasks and trails. The XP 1000 lineup offers a class-leading 1,000 pound box capacity and 2,500 pound towing capacity to get more done in fewer trips.

Additionally, the RANGER NorthStar models including the XP 1000 NorthStar offers advanced comfort and convenience of an enclosed cab system plus heat and air conditioning. Available on the NorthStar Ultimate, with the 7" Display powered by RIDE COMMAND, riders get an elevated off-road experience with GPS navigation of over 1.2 million miles of verified trails and other ride-enhancing features, so they can ride confidently and tackle jobs with ease. Also, with integrated JBL audio, riders can enjoy precise audio clarity and premium sound with AM and FM radio or connect to Bluetooth®.

Customers can continue to enjoy a two-year limited warranty* across the 2026 RANGER lineup.

The 2026 RANGER lineup boasts new, updated and returning models including:



RANGER 500

RANGER SP 570 – SP 570, SP 570 Premium and SP 570 NorthStar

RANGER 1000 – 1000, 1000 EPS and 1000 Premium

RANGER XP 1000 – XP 1000, XP 1000 NorthStar Premium and Ultimate RANGER XP 1000 Special Editions – NorthStar Trail Boss, CREW Texas and CREW NorthStar Texas

The lineup starts at $9,999 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers in August. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit .

2026 RZR

RZR remains the No.1 best-selling sport side-by-side brand thanks to its winning performance, bold styling, and industry-leading comfort and technology. The latest RZR lineup drops with head-turning colors and graphics built to dominate both the trails and the showroom. From Storm Gray to wild, high-impact hues, each colorway taps into trending styles that let riders stand out wherever they ride.

For 2026, the RZR Pro XP and RZR Pro S are offered in Sport and Ultimate trims, with both two- and four-seat configurations. The RZR Pro XP Sport comes equipped with FOX® shocks perfect for multi-terrain riding, while the RZR Pro S Sport features Walker Evans® shocks suitable for speed and control in extreme terrain. Both Sport trims will be available in Sand Dune and Storm Gray colorways.

The RZR Pro XP Ultimate trim delivers top-tier performance with DYNAMIX 2.0 semi-active suspension instantly adjusting compression damping in real time, delivering unmatched control, comfort, and performance across any terrain. For 2026, the RZR Pro S Ultimate will also come equipped with DYNAMIX 2.0 semi-active suspension. Both models will feature Rockford Fosgate® Stage 4 audio system, RIDE COMMAND technology integrated in a 7" display, integrated GPS, and rear camera. Ultimate trims will be offered in Slate Gray and Earth Blue. New for 2026, all RZR Pro XP and Pro S models will come standard with new inner door handles for rider convenience.

The RZR Trail lineup is purpose-built for agility, comfort, and confidence on tight, technical terrain. At 50" wide the RZR Trail Sport is compact and responsive equipped with 26" tires and ZF Sachs Twin Tube for nimble handling. For those looking to elevate the ride, The RZR Trail Ultimate adds Rockford Fosgate® Audio, FOX® PODIUM X shocks and VersaTrac Turf Mode to boost capability and handling. Stepping up to the RZR Trail S, it features a wider 60" stance and 27" tires for added stability, with RIDE COMMAND, enhanced Rockford Fosgate® Audio, and high-performance Walker Evans® Needle shocks, built to tackle more aggressive trails with confidence.

Both models showcase Polaris' revitalized RZR DNA with signature RZR Fang LED accent lights, adding a bold touch to the trail-ready design. Comfort is a priority when exploring backcountry trails, and both vehicles are engineered with optimized ergonomics for improved sightlines and ride quality. An adjustable seat and tilt steering wheel allow riders of all sizes to find their perfect fit, while plush suspension provides a smooth, controlled ride across rugged terrain.

For 2026, the RZR Trail will be offered in a Sport and Ultimate trim and RZR Trail S will be offered exclusively in the Ultimate trim, featuring the striking Sand Dune colorway.

The 2026 RZR lineup starts at $16,999 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers in August. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit .

2026 Youth

Polaris continues its commitment to growing the off-road community by investing in the next generation of riders through its unparalleled Youth lineup for 2026. Built for riders as young as six years old, Polaris Youth vehicles offer industry-leading safety technology and kid-friendly performance to provide parent peace-of-mind while also empowering families to share their passion for adventure and hit the trails together from an early age.

Across the lineup, Polaris continues to deliver top-of-the-line safety features including Helmet Aware Technology with beacon integration, enforcing helmet use, preventing engine start or limiting speed when no helmet beacon is detected, giving parents peace of mind. Youth RIDE CONTROL includes customizable geofencing, speed limiting, and location tracking, plus the Polaris Safe Start system with password protection. A seatbelt interlocking feature limits speed until the driver's belt is securely fastened, and each vehicle comes standard with a safety kit featuring a flag, safety tether, and access to online training.

The Outlaw 70 EFI, tailored for riders ages 6 and up and will be available in Velocity Blue/Lifted Lime and Velocity Blue/Fierce Fuchsia. It features an enclosed engine and parent-adjustable speed limiter to help young riders gain confidence at their own pace. For ages 10 and up, the 2026 Outlaw 110 EFI will be offered in a new Indy Red and new Lime Squeeze, while the Sportsman 110 EFI returns in Velocity Blue.

The 2026 youth side-by-side lineup empowers riders to grow with Polaris. The RZR 200 EFI returns in Storm Gray with Polaris Blue accents, as well as Indy Red. Designed for riders 10 and up, it comes equipped with dual A-arm front suspension for smoother handling, and better control over rough terrain for a more confident ride, 10 inches of ground clearance allowing young riders to clear obstacles with ease, 24" tires offering enhanced traction and a smoother ride, LED headlights and taillights improving visibility in low-light conditions and increasing safety, and the confidence of RIDE CONTROL and Helmet Aware Technology give parents peace of mind by enforcing helmet use and allowing remote control of speed, location, and ride boundaries. The RANGER 150 EFI returns in bold Zenith Blue, bringing a utility-style experience to younger riders, with room for gear and features that mirror Polaris' full-size RANGER models.

For teens 14 and older, the Phoenix 200 returns in Storm Gray as the most powerful youth ATV in the Polaris lineup, providing a seamless step between youth and full-size vehicles with a confident, capable ride, while still offering an adjustable speed limiter for safety.

The 2026 Polaris Youth lineup starts at $2,999 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers in August. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit .

To learn more about the Polaris ORV 2026 lineup and to stay up to date on testing and demo opportunities, please visit or join the conversation and follow on Facebook SM, Instagram SM, YouTube SM and X SM.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe.

*Walker Evans Racing® is a registered trademark of Walker Evans Enterprises Incorporated; FOX® is a registered trademark of Fox Factory Inc.

*Warranty inclusive of 12-month factory warranty plus 12-month promotional limited warranty for a total term of 24 months. Terms and conditions apply.

JBL® is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Inc.

Rockford Fosgate® is a registered trademark of Rockford Corporation

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.