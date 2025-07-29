Remittix Confirms Beta Launch Of Cross-Border Wallet For September 2025

KOŠICE, Slovakia, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project building a crypto-to-fiat remittance solution, has confirmed the beta launch of its mobile wallet for September 2025. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the project's development as it aims to simplify cross-border crypto transfers with fiat off-ramps to over 30 countries.

Crypto Wallet Beta Launch Set for September









The Remittix Wallet is designed to enable instant crypto-to-fiat transfers and bank withdrawals from a single mobile interface. Supporting Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and RTX tokens, the app provides multi-chain support with a focus on low-fee networks.

The wallet's beta release includes the following features:



Launch Date: September 2025

Crypto-to-Bank Transfers: Available in 30+ countries

Chain Support: Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and others

Fiat Conversion: Integrated within the app Staking and Rewards: Incentives for early users



The beta version aims to provide a streamlined experience for users seeking alternative remittance options outside centralized exchanges.

Ongoing Presale and Community Campaigns

As part of its ongoing presale, Remittix has raised over $17.5 million, with more than 573 million tokens sold. A 50% token bonus promotion is currently active. In parallel, Remittix is hosting a $250,000 giveaway to further engage the crypto community.

The wallet announcement has also sparked interest across several crypto communities due to its focus on practical utility and real-world application.

About Remittix

Remittix (RTX) is building a decentralized remittance infrastructure designed to bridge digital assets and traditional finance. The platform enables users to convert supported cryptocurrencies into fiat and send funds directly to bank accounts worldwide. With a mobile-first approach and integrations with Ethereum and Solana, Remittix is positioning itself in the evolving“PayFi” (payments + DeFi) sector.

Website:

Socials:

Giveaway Campaign:

Contact:

Andy Černý

...

For media inquiries:

Visit Remittix Whitepaper & Presale Info

Follow Remittix on X for official updates

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an“as-is” basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



