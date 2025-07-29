Give A Dog A Bone Week Encourages Nationwide Action To Help Pets Of People Experiencing Homelessness

Donated pet food and supplies collected during a past pet food drive at a donation site. The annual Give a Dog a Bone Week campaign supports pets of people experiencing homelessness through community-run drives nationwide

Items needed for Give a Dog a Bone Week

Annual campaign led by Feeding Pets of the Homeless calls on the public to donate, fundraise, and host pet food drives Aug. 3–9

- Genevieve Frederick, Founder & PresidentCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless is encouraging individuals, businesses, and communities nationwide to take part in Give a Dog a Bone Week, Aug. 3–9, to help pets of people experiencing homelessness.The annual campaign raises awareness about the challenges faced by homeless individuals with pets and offers tangible ways for people everywhere to make a difference.Participants can:-Donate pet food and supplies-Host a pet food drive at home, work or school-Start an online fundraiser to involve friends and family-Visit the Feeding Pets of the Homeless headquarters in Carson City, Nev., for an open house with refreshments and tours (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)“Pets are often a source of comfort, protection and unconditional love for people experiencing homelessness,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.“Give a Dog a Bone Week is an opportunity for people across the nation to come together and ensure these pets receive the food and care they need.”For more information about the event and to access resources for hosting a drive or starting a fundraiser, visit petsofthehomeless/giveadogaboneweek/ .

Kristen Furleigh, MBA

Feeding Pets of the Homeless

+1 775-391-0732

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.