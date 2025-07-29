POLARIS INTRODUCES THE ALL-NEW RANGER 500, STARTING AT UNDER $10,000

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With the continued shift from city living to more suburban and rural residences, more and more people are finding themselves with ample space, yard projects, and time spent outdoors," said Reid Wilson, President of Off-Road Vehicles, Polaris. "While the RANGER brand has been the No. 1 selling utility side-by-side brand for 27 years, we see an opportunity to expand our lineup with a vehicle that offers the right features at the right price, helping to make the work a little easier and creating the opportunity for a little more fun while doing it. The new RANGER 500 is an approachable and capable solution that is backed by Polaris' legacy of off-road excellence."

Starting at a U.S. MSRP of $9,999, the RANGER 500 caters to those who need tools to help get their tasks done more efficiently while offering more features from the factory including a roof, front bumper, winch, and LED headlights at a competitive price point. Backed by Polaris' 70-years of powersport innovation, the RANGER 500 was engineered to be easy to operate, with simplified controls and minimal upkeep. Its compact size and nimble handling makes it ideal for navigating tight spaces and accessing hard-to-reach areas.

"Similar to all our vehicle designs, we start with the question 'what does this customer care about' and 'what do they need from their vehicle,'" said Brandon Kraemer, Vice President of Product Portfolio, Polaris Off-Road Vehicles. "With the new RANGER 500, value is key; but it also needs to deliver the RANGER brand's reliability along with a practicality that is important to this customer. We focused on incorporating the features that a first-time side-by-side owner would find most valuable when working around their yard or property."

The RANGER 500 includes an array of standard features that provide unparalleled value for property owners of all sizes. These include:



User-Friendly Controls: Simple and intuitive controls makes it easy to use, and responsive on-demand all-wheel drive provides a smooth operation, even in challenging terrain.

Versatility: The dump box can haul up to 300 pounds, enough for approximately 10 bags of mulch, minimizing the number of trips needed, and has a 1,500-pound towing capacity with a standard 2" hitch receiver that allows for easy transport of heavy landscaping materials or brush, saving time and energy. A chassis-integrated plow mount plate adds year-round utility for snow removal or dirt work.

Reliability and Durability: For tougher jobs, a factory-installed 2,500 pound winch tackles fallen trees and stumps with ease, including a factory-installed roof that offers shade and protection from the elements. Factory-installed LED headlights also provide superior visibility in low-light conditions.

Compact Size: Comfortable for two passengers, the RANGER 500 has a compact 58.5" width that allows for easy storage, navigation and maneuverability in small spaces.

Powerful Performance: A 28-horsepower engine provides ample power for tasks such as hauling tools, landscaping supplies, and other materials.

Interior Storage: Convenient interior storage keeps essentials readily accessible.

Accessory Offerings: For extra customization, an assortment of accessories are available such as a front windshield, rear panel, and extra lighting using Polaris' easy-to-use plug and play Pulse system to add an additional lightbar. Maintenance and Customer Service: Hassle-free maintenance is ensured with easy access to oil, air filter, and other components. Polaris also provides comprehensive online owner resources and a nationwide dealer network for convenient service and support, backed by a 1-year warranty.

The RANGER 500 features 30 accessories that are easy to use while on the job or at play, making the UTV a valuable, practical and convenient tool for managing and enjoying small acreage properties.

The 2026 RANGER 500 is expected to begin shipping to dealers early August starting at a U.S. MSRP of $9,999. To learn more about the 2026 RANGER 500 and family lineup, please visit or join the conversation and follow on Facebook SM, Instagram SM, YouTube SM and X SM.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.