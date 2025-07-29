Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership

Queens Park Rangers Football Club (QPR) and TokenFi , a global leader in real-world asset tokenization, have signed a pioneering sponsorship agreement for the 2025-2026 EFL Championship season.

The partnership marks the first of its kind in the sports world, introducing blockchain-powered tokenization to fan engagement on a professional football stage.

As part of the deal, TokenFi will serve as QPR's Official Partner and Official Training Kit Sleeve Partner. The TokenFi logo will be featured on the training wear of the first team, coaching staff, and manager, alongside prominent branding across Loftus Road Stadium - including LED signage, dugout headrests, hospitality lounges, and club media backdrops.

Digital activations will include email campaigns, matchday graphics, newsletters, and a partnership announcement video. TokenFi and QPR's will work collaboratively to unearth tokenization initiatives during the term of the agreement.

The partnership also allows for interaction with TokenFi's related brands Floki and Valhalla, and opens the door for expanded collaboration in the 2026-2027 season and beyond, in relation to other club properties.

, based in West London, is a historic English football club competing in the EFL Championship. Renowned for its passionate fanbase and commitment to innovation, QPR continues to push boundaries both on and off the pitch.

is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world's most known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has 550,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

