Apple Could Get A $65 Billion Boost From Foldable Iphone Launch In 2026, Says Jpmorgan
JPMorgan said on Tuesday it expects Apple to unveil its first foldable iPhone in September 2026 as part of the iPhone 18 series.
According to a note sent to clients cited by TheFly, investor focus is already shifting to Apple's 2026 product cycle, with limited upgrades expected in this year's iPhone 17 lineup.
The investment bank sees foldable smartphone shipments expanding from 19 million units in 2025, with Apple's entry poised to scale the segment significantly.
JPMorgan estimates the foldable iPhone will be priced at $1,999, potentially opening a $65 billion market opportunity for Apple and contributing high-single-digit earnings accretion over the medium term.
A successful rollout could see Apple sell low-teens millions of foldable units in fiscal 2027, ramping up to the mid-40s million range in fiscal 2028.
