No World Leader Asked Us To Stop Op Sindoor: PM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday affirmed in the Lok Sabha that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor but lamented that while the nation got support from the entire world, the Congress and its allies could not stand behind the valour of the nation's soldiers.

Responding to the two-day debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lower House, he said no country in the world stopped India from taking action in its defence against terrorism.

The comments by the prime minister come amid repeated questions by the Opposition about why US President Donald Trump announced the“ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

Modi told the House that on May 9th night,“US Vice President (JD Vance) tried to reach out to me 3-4 times, but I was busy with meetings with the armed forces”.

“When I returned the call, the US Vice President warned me of a big attack from Pakistan. I told him that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons,” he said.

Modi asserted that no leader of any country asked India to stop the operation.

The prime minister said Pakistani airbases hit by India“are still in ICU” and the masterminds of the April 22 terror attack continue to have sleepless nights.

“No country in the world has stopped India from any action in its defence against terrorism. Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN.

“India got support from the entire world, but it is unfortunate that the Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers. Congress leaders targeted me for political gains, but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers,” he said.

The prime minister noted that India called out Pakistan's nuclear bluff and showed the world that“we will not bow down to nuclear blackmail”.

“Our operations range from Sindoor to Sindhu (Indus Waters Treaty)... Pakistan knows they have to pay a huge price for any misadventure. Terror attacks were launched earlier and the masterminds of attacks knew nothing would happen, but now they know India will come for them.”

PM Modi said drones and missiles made in India exposed the capabilities of Pakistani arms and ammunition during the military operation.

“The world saw the strength of self-reliant India during Operation Sindoor. We destroyed terror sites deep inside Pakistan within 22 minutes to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack,” he said.

Modi noted that Pakistan had some inkling of Indian action and had started issuing nuclear threats, but could do nothing when terror targets were hit.

“The Congress and its allies have unfortunately become spokespersons of Pakistani propaganda. India is becoming self-reliant, but Congress is now dependent on Pakistan for issues. The entire country is amazed to see Congress give a clean chit to Pakistan and sing the same tune as theirs.

PM Modi said,“It (Pahalgam attack) was a conspiracy to instigate riots in India and the country's unity foiled that attempt. When I speak of this Parliament session being a Vijayotsav (celebration of victory), it is of destroying the headquarters of terror.”

“I stand here to make a case for India, and to show a mirror to those who do not understand this. I had said that we will teach the terrorists and their masters a befitting lesson which will be beyond their imagination.

“We have complete trust in the capabilities of our armed forces and they were given a free hand to respond. The armed forces taught them such a lesson that the masters of terrorism are still losing their sleep over it,” he added.

Modi tore into the Congress, accusing the Opposition of acting as“spokespersons of Pakistani propaganda.”

“It has been an old habit of Congress to mistrust the armed forces,” he said, accusing the party of seeking“proof” after surgical strikes.

“The era of 'Aman ki Asha' and terrorism running in parallel is over. We've shut down this one-way traffic,” Modi thundered.'

He dubbed the Treaty a“big blunder” of Nehru.“Successive governments did not correct Nehru's mistake of the Indus Water Treaty, but we made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together,” Modi said.

PM Modi attacked the Opposition, saying while the nation got support from the entire world, the Congress and its allies could not stand behind the valour of the nation's soldiers.

He also asserted that no leader of any country asked India to end the military action after the Pahalgam terror strike.

“Before asking why PoK has not been taken back yet, Congress must respond - who let it go. India is still suffering the pain of mistakes committed by previous Congress governments, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Then Congress governments lost opportunities to get back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when India had Pakistan's land and soldiers in custody,” he told the House.