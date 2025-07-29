Skip TSA, Head To The Beach: White Elephant Resorts Partners With Semi-Private Slate Aviation For Seamless Travel To Nantucket From Palm Beach And New York
White Elephant Resort
Slate Aviation (PRNewsfoto/Tri State Charter)
PALM BEACH, Fla. and NANTUCKET, Mass., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of America's most sought-after coastal destinations - Nantucket and Palm Beach - have just become more accessible now that White Elephant Resorts has launched an exclusive partnership with premium shared-charter service provider, Slate Aviation.
Available through October 2025, guests of White Elephant properties in Nantucket and Palm Beach will receive $250 off one-way fares, plus a complimentary six-month membership for four ($395 value) that gives the guest access to discounted member only fares on Slate Aviation's semi-private flights. Slate's flights depart from private terminals at PBI, FLL, and at HPN (some with new premium lounges), allowing travelers to bypass traditional TSA lines. Each CRJ-200 aircraft features just 18 oversized seats - all business class (no middle seats), with nearly 50 inches of legroom - along with complimentary high-speed WiFi and in-flight catering by James Beard-nominated Palm Beach restaurant Buccan (available on the Palm Beach route).
As part of the partnership, Slate clients will also receive 15% off room rates at White Elephant Resort's four Nantucket properties: White Elephant Nantucket, The Wauwinet, Jared Coffin House, and the Cottages & Lofts at the Boat Basin, as well as at White Elephant Palm Beach.
Flight overview
South Florida <-> Nantucket
-
Flights from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Palm Beach (PBI) to Nantucket (ACK) operate four days a week: Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays
A Wednesday return flight (ACK to FLL) is also available
Starting rate, one way (including $250 discount): $1,745
New York <-> Nantucket
-
Daily nonstop service between New York (HPN) and Nantucket (ACK), operating seven days a week
Starting rate, one way (including $250 discount): $245
South Florida <-> New York
-
Daily nonstop service between New York (HPN) and Palm Beach (PBI) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
Starting rate, one way (including $250 discount): $1,145
To book the special offer, sign up directly on the official Slate x White Elephant partner portal to receive a complimentary trial membership and a $250 discount on Slate flights. Subject to blackout dates and availability.
For additional information, call 1.855.438.2571 or email [email protected] .
About White Elephant Resorts
Visit White Elephant Resorts .
About Tri State Charter and Slate Aviation®
Visit flyslat .
Media Contacts:
For White Elephant Resorts
Megan Dawe
[email protected]
For Slate Aviation
Carli Brinkman
[email protected]
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
[email protected]
