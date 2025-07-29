China, Azerbaijan Open New Chapter Of Strategic Partnership - Ambassador

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-29 03:12:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29.​ China and Azerbaijan have ushered in a new chapter in their strategic partnership, said Lu Mei, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During a formal gathering in Baku commemorating the 96th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA), Lu Mei underscored the escalating synergies and collaborative frameworks emerging between the two nations.

The envoy articulated that the synergistic partnership across multifarious domains has engendered robust impetus for the advancement of both nations and has yielded concrete advantages for their citizenry.

She pointed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China earlier this year, where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a joint declaration formalizing the upgrade in bilateral relations. The agreement marks the third such state visit by President Ilham Aliyev to China and underscores what both sides have called a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“China is ready to work hand in hand with Azerbaijan to promote mutually beneficial cooperation for the well-being of our nations,” Lu Mei added.

