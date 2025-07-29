UAE: Last-Minute Summer Trip? Cheap Deals Starting From Dh253 To Fly To These Cities

For those planning last-minute summer trips , this is a good opportunity to secure flights to popular nearby cities without spending too much.

With summer holidays underway and temperatures rising across the UAE, residents who are looking to travel to nearby destinations for a quick getaway can take advantage of cheaper airfares. There is still time to find reasonably priced flights to popular cities such as Kuwait, Colombo, Muscat, and Mumbai this August, according to flight comparison website Skyscanner.

These cities have become favourites among UAE residents because they are closeby and offer short flight times, ranging from just one hour to about four and a half hours. Besides being convenient, the local currencies in these destinations provide better value for the UAE currency, helping travellers stretch their budgets further.

Ayoub El Mamoun, travel expert at Skyscanner, said:“The summer season is always busy as people try to make the most of their holidays. Our data shows that travellers still have a good chance to get affordable flights to Colombo, Mumbai, Kuwait City, and Muscat during August.”

The report reveals that nearly half of travellers (48 per cent) prefer destinations where their money goes further, and a large majority (85 per cent) are open to changing their travel dates by a few days or weeks if it means saving money on flights.

Best cities

Skyscanner's data reveals the best times to book for the lowest prices.

Muscat offers the cheapest flights at an average of Dh398 if booked 26 days before departure. Booking between 21 and 24 days in advance sees prices between Dh403 and Dh437.

Colombo flights are best booked about 11 days before travel, with average prices around Dh1,209. Booking 17 to 19 days ahead is still affordable, with fares between Dh1,295 and Dh1,385.

Mumbai flights cost roughly Dh825 when booked eight or nine days before departure.

Kuwait has the most affordable fares at Dh253 when booked 25 days in advance. Booking 13 days ahead costs around Dh436.

Prices can change depending on demand and how many seats are left on the flights. So travellers should try to book at the right time to get the best deals.