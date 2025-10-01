U.S. Government Shuts Down
The White House Office of Management and Budget has already sent instructions to federal agencies to implement shutdown plans.
Earlier, Senate Democrats opposed passing a resolution that would have temporarily extended government funding until November 21 at the level of the previous fiscal year.
At least 60 votes are required to pass such legislation in the 100-seat upper chamber of Congress. However, the initiative received support from only 55 senators, while 45 voted against it. Notably, two Democrats joined Republicans in opposing the measure, while one Republican senator voted against as well.
At the same time, the Senate also rejected an alternative bill proposed by the Democratic minority.
The disagreements between the two parties center on Democrats' demand to continue healthcare subsidies for American citizens under the Affordable Care Act. These subsidies were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are set to expire at the end of the year. Republicans have stated they are willing to negotiate on this issue.
According to an estimate published Tuesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, about 750,000 federal employees will be furloughed during the shutdown.Read also: U.S. lawmakers push to tie Russia sanctions to government funding bill
As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that in the event of a shutdown, the government could lay off many federal employees and cut social welfare programs. At the same time, he and Republicans are blaming Democrats for the potential consequences of the shutdown.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment