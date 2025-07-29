Verito Partners With Acobloom To Address CPA Industry's 340,000-Professional Talent Gap

Cloud hosting leader and global tax, accounting, and audit support co-sourcing firm deliver an integrated solution as 75% of CPAs approach retirement.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verito Technologies has partnered with AcoBloom International to help CPA firms access skilled offshore talent while maintaining high-performance cloud infrastructure, addressing a 17% workforce decline that has left 340,000 accounting positions vacant since 2019.

The partnership combines Verito's enterprise-grade cloud hosting platform with AcoBloom's network of 300+ tax, accounting, and audit support professionals. Early adopters report 40% more clients served during tax season while reducing operational costs by 45%.

"By combining our 99.999% uptime cloud infrastructure with AcoBloom's proven CoSourcing model, we're enabling firms to leverage global talent seamlessly on a platform engineered for unmatched speed," said Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies.

The integrated solution addresses critical challenges as demand for accounting services surges amid unprecedented talent shortages. Firms gain immediate access to IFRS and US GAAP-trained professionals, including CPAs, EAs, and Chartered Accountants, while Verito's VeritSpace platform eliminates application slowdowns for distributed teams.

"Verito's dedicated cloud infrastructure solves the technology challenges that often prevent CPA firms from embracing Co-sourced solutions," said Rajat Chawla, Chief Business Officer of AcoBloom. "Their high-performance infrastructure creates the perfect foundation for our remote teams to deliver exceptional, uninterrupted service."

Key benefits include:



50-66% cost savings through AcoBloom's collaborative co-sourcing model

Dynamic scalability with monthly resource adjustments for tax season peaks

Enterprise security meeting FTC Safeguards Rule, SOC 2, and IRS standards 31% time savings redirected toward high-value advisory services

The partnership enables firms to focus on strategic client relationships while offshore teams handle routine compliance work. With Client Advisory Services showing median growth rates of 16% and net client fee increases of 25%, this shift is proving increasingly critical to firm profitability.

Market research indicates the global finance and accounting outsourcing market will reach $56.42 billion by 2030. Currently, 60% of CPA firms already outsource some functions, with 65% planning to increase outsourcing.

Firms can access a complimentary consultation and 14-day trial at .

About Verito Technologies

Verito provides specialized high-performance cloud hosting exclusively for tax and accounting professionals. The company's "It just works, securely" philosophy is backed by 99.999% uptime guarantee. Learn more at .

About AcoBloom International

Founded in 2008, AcoBloom provides outsourced tax, accounting, and audit support services to CPA firms worldwide through its CoSourcing model. With ISO 27001-ready security standards, AcoBloom enables firms to scale efficiently while maintaining service quality. Learn more at .

SOURCE Verito

