'Sampoornata Abhiyan' Awards Honour Gujarat's Top-Performing Districts And Blocks

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, July 29 (IANS) The Gujarat government hosted the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' awards ceremony at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to honour excellence in holistic development across the state's aspirational districts and blocks, government officials said on Tuesday.

Thirteen medals -- including gold, silver, and bronze -- were awarded to districts and blocks that excelled across key development indicators defined by the NITI Aayog.

Districts like Dahod and Narmada, and blocks such as Lakhpat, Rapar, and Tharad were lauded for achieving "saturation" in vital parameters like antenatal care registration, nutrition, soil health, diabetes and hypertension screenings, and Self-Help Groups empowerment.

Dahod district and seven blocks achieved perfection in all six indicators, earning gold medals, while others received silver and bronze based on their performance.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised the need for quality execution and 100 per cent beneficiary coverage, urging all district and block officials to strive for inclusion in future recognitions.

"People today are accustomed to better services, and it is our responsibility to meet their growing expectations," he said, highlighting the role of technology in governance and the importance of "Gujarat's GRIT" (Gujarat State Institution for Transformation) in driving development toward Viksit Bharat@2047.

Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary praised the Chief Minister's consistent focus on inclusive development in underserved areas.

NITI Aayog's Additional Secretary Rohit Kumar also applauded Gujarat's mission-mode implementation of the Aspirational District and Block programmes, originally launched by the Centre to uplift socio-economically challenged regions.

Chief Minister Patel also digitally launched 'Aakanksha Haats' in 10 districts, aimed at promoting local products under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

The event witnessed participation from state officials, district collectors, MLAs, and key stakeholders working toward grassroots development of the state.

Lakhpat, Rapar and Tharad are three significant blocks situated in the arid yet strategically vital regions of Gujarat.

Located in the Kutch district, Lakhpat is a sparsely populated border taluka known for its historical significance, including the 18th-century Lakhpat Fort and its proximity to the India-Pakistan border.

Despite its remoteness and harsh climate, recent development programmes have brought improved infrastructure and services to the area.

Rapar, also in Kutch, is the largest taluka in the district by area and often faces challenges related to water scarcity and connectivity.

However, it has made notable progress through targeted interventions in health, education and agriculture under the Aspirational Blocks Programme.

Tharad, in the Banaskantha district near the Rajasthan border, has traditionally been an agrarian economy vulnerable to droughts.