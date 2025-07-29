Digital Mobile Radio Market Growth Set To Surge Significantly During 2021 2030

Digital Mobile Radio Market

Digital Mobile Radio Market Expected to Reach $11.49 Billion by 2030

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Digital Mobile Radio Market By Tier, Product Type, Frequency, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, The global digital mobile radio market size was valued at $4.15 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030. Tier 3 and Tier 2 segments accounted for more market share in 2020 and are expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The digital mobile radio market in North America is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investments in the commercial sector. Moreover, economically developed nations tend to witness high penetration of digital mobile radio products in the aerospace & defense sectors, which is projected to significantly contribute toward the growth of the digital mobile radio market.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:Digital mobile radio is largely used in the defense sector for emergency response applications in GPS, supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA), telemetry, and text messaging, as it protects privacy, provides better coverage, enhanced integrated voice, and superior data capabilities as well as exhibits higher energy efficiency as compared to analog systems.In addition, this compact, lightweight, rugged device is used in construction sites for effective communication over large distances, as it offers crisp, clear audio with less distortion by converting voice signal to digital data and can work in both digital and analog modes. Enhanced efficiency of radio communication facilitating less bandwidth consumption, implies that the digital mobile radio market opportunity would undergo ample growth in the coming years.Region-wise, the digital mobile radio market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2020 and is garnering significant revenue during the digital mobile radio market forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of technologically advanced digital mobile radios along with the significant presence of major regulatory bodies, companies, and research institutes in the region.Europe is the second largest region, in terms of revenue generation, in the global DMR market, due to the higher adoption rate of digital mobile radio. Ongoing demand for critical communications across transportation, public safety, and large business enterprises in Europe primarily drives the Europe digital mobile radio market growth.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Digital Mobile Radio industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Digital Mobile Radio Market include,RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATIONBK TECHNOLOGIESJVCKENWOOD CorporationICOM INC.Tait CommunicationsSimoco Wireless SolutionsL3HARRIS TECHNOLOGYMCS DIGITALMOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC.THALES GROUPHYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORP. LTD.LEONARDO S.P.ARADIODATA GmbHChina is certain to create a demand lapse as China is the largest consumer and supplier of electronic goods driving around 33% of the global semiconductor market. Prices of components of recent digital technology will tend to flatten due to a shortage of products caused by the halt in manufacturing during the lockdown scenario. This disruption in demand–the demand-supply chain will cause the digital mobile radio market share to fall abruptly, owing to travel restrictions on a global basis.COVID-19 has impacted both consumers and the economy. Electronics manufacturing hubs have been temporarily shut down to limit the COVID-19 spread among individuals. This has majorly affected the supply chain of the digital mobile radio (DMR) market by creating a shortage of materials, components, and finished goods. Lack of business continuity has ensured a significant negative impact on revenue and shareholder returns, which has further resulted in financial disruptions in the market.In addition, a sudden decline in infrastructure development and installation projects is expected to hamper the digital mobile radio industry. However, the demand in the market has increased during the pandemic.Inquiry before Buying:Key Findings of the Study- The commercial segment is projected to be the major end-user, followed by aerospace & defense.- Europe and North America collectively accounted for more than 59% of the testing, inspection, and certification market share in 2020.- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American digital mobile radio market analysis, accounting for approximately 56.7% share in 2020.- Depending on product type, the hand-portable segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the in-vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future.- Region-wise, the global market was dominated by North America. However, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

