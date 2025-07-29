San Diego Weekly Establishes Headquarters At Icon Industries In Escondido

San Diego Weekly New Headquarters at Icon Industries, announcing expansion of global media.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- San Diego Weekly has officially established its headquarters at Icon Industries , marking a bold new chapter in regional journalism. This alliance brings together editorial excellence and cinematic media production under one roof, signaling a transformative leap for multi-platform storytelling.

The move will be formally unveiled during a Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, July 31, at Icon Industries' newly expanded Escondido studio. Hosted by Shayn Mitchell, founder of Icon, the event will feature remarks from Moe Rock (CEO, The Los Angeles Tribune), Dawna Campbell (Executive Vice President), and Alisha Magnus-Louis (Chief Strategy Officer), a powerhouse team leading the future of integrated media.

This alliance is a convergence of credibility, creativity, and cultural momentum. Together, they're building a full-spectrum dynamic storytelling ecosystem where investigative journalism, cinematic visuals, livestreams, and podcasts meet to inform, inspire, and influence.

“This isn't just a studio-it's a synergy for influence, integrity, and innovation,” said Icon founder Shayn Mitchell.“Our collaboration with San Diego Weekly opens up the potential to tell deeper, more meaningful stories that create real impact.”

The celebration event kicks off at 10:00 am at 405 W 9th Avenue with Red carpet arrivals, studio tours, and networking. A formal ribbon-cutting and keynote presentations begin at 11:00 am followed by live music and a community BBQ at noon.

Confirmed guests include Escondido Mayor Dane White, members of the Escondido Chamber of Commerce, Gabriel Cannon (entertainer and public figure), Lady Summer Baroness Morris of Ayrshire and Glenlyon, executive at Paramount Pictures, underscoring the regional and national attention surrounding this milestone.

Open to the public, this celebration marks more than the expansion of Icon Industries. It represents a turning point in San Diego's media landscape-a bold step toward immersive, community-driven, and globally resonant storytelling.

About Icon Industries

Icon Industries is a full-service creative agency based in Escondido, California, specializing in multimedia production, brand strategy, and storytelling-driven marketing. Founded by veteran and entrepreneur Shayn Mitchell, Icon Industries helps businesses, leaders, and creators amplify their message through high-impact video, podcasting, live events, and digital campaigns. With its proprietary Icon Builder Formula and a state-of-the-art studio, Icon is a creative hub for Southern California and is the official headquarters of San Diego Weekly.

About San Diego Weekly

San Diego Weekly is a regional media publication dedicated to covering the people, businesses, and stories shaping San Diego. With a focus on innovation, culture, and local impact the Weekly delivers trusted editorial across print and digital platforms. Now based at Icon Industries' San Diego Weekly is expanding its multimedia footprint through strategic collaborations, and a renewed commitment to community-centered journalism.

