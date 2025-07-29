Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance Forges Community Benefit Agreement With Swift Current Energy

New partnership provides critical funding for Springfield and Sangamon County communities, following the launch of the Double Black Diamond Solar project.

The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) is excited to announce a 20-year Community Benefit Agreement (CBA) with Swift Current Energy.

- SSGA CEO Ryan McCradySPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) is excited to announce a 20-year Community Benefit Agreement (CBA) with Swift Current Energy aimed at delivering long-term, locally-driven investments across Springfield and Sangamon County.Orchestrated by SSGA, the agreement includes a $5 million commitment over the next two decades to support community priorities such as economic development, support for arts and culture initiatives, and educational partnerships and STEM programming. An advisory committee, composed of local community members and Swift Current Energy representatives, will oversee and help guide funding allocation, ensuring flexibility and maximum community impact over time.Double Black Diamond Solar, which became operational earlier this year and is already producing emissions-free energy, will provide clean power equivalent to the electricity needs of 100,000 homes annually, while driving economic, cultural, and educational growth across the region. It represents a major investment in Sangamon County, having created over 500 construction jobs for local tradespeople and dozens of ongoing roles to support long-term operations. Sangamon and Morgan Counties will also receive $100 million in property tax revenue over the life of the project, as well as an increased tax base.“Double Black Diamond is more than a solar project. It is a bold example of what's possible when government, economic developers, and communities work together toward shared goals,” said SSGA CEO Ryan McCrady.“Swift Current Energy's ongoing investment and commitment to Sangamon County is a testament to this incredible community we've built here and a symbol of innovation, partnership, and a shared vision for the future.”McCrady notes that Double Black Diamond Solar positions Illinois as a leader in renewable energy on the world stage and has proven the state's ability to attract major infrastructure projects, meeting all Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) requirements, while also ensuring that local residents feel the benefits.“Double Black Diamond Solar represents a significant investment in Sangamon and Morgan Counties, and we are proud to continue showing up for the community in lasting ways,” said Matt Birchby, President and Co-founder, Swift Current Energy.“Our collaboration with the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance ensures our local investments reflect community priorities.”The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) is committed to pursuing economic prosperity and growth for Sangamon County and the City of Springfield, Illinois. Founded in 2018, the public-private sector partnership is dedicated to advancing economic development efforts in Springfield and Sangamon County. Led by a volunteer, diverse, industry-driven board of directors, SSGA is helping create and market a financially sound community; able to attract new businesses and skilled talent, while retaining the innovative companies and local workforce who already make Sangamon County their home. For more information about SSGA, visit .

