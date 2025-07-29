Fruit And Vegetables Market Size Projected To Surpass USD 388.37 Billion By 2034, Backed By Organic And Fresh Produce Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards FnB, the global fruit and vegetables market size is evaluated at USD 244 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to hit around USD 388.37 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Ottawa, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit and vegetables market size reached USD 231.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 244 billion in 2025 to around USD 388.37 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market is observing a huge spike in recent years due to high demand for fresh, organic, and healthy produce in different forms, such as frozen, canned, or dried fruit and vegetables, to complete the nutritional requirements. Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making. Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ Market Overview The fruit and vegetable market has been observed to grow in recent periods due to the high demand of consumers for fresh and organic produce to complete their nutritional requirements. Fruits and vegetables in various forms, such as dried, frozen, or canned, are highly demanded as per the requirement and availability of produce in the region, which is helpful for the growth of the market. The fruit and vegetables market encompasses cultivation, harvesting, processing, packaging, distribution, and sale of edible plant-based produce. Hence, the market is observed to grow due to various attributes helping in its growth. The market is not just driven by overall demand, but by the distinct preferences of different consumer segments. Younger consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly seeking organic and sustainably grown produce due to their focus on health and environmental concerns. Meanwhile, older age groups are prioritizing convenience and health benefits, often opting for processed fruits and vegetables like juices and purees. Key Highlights of the Fruit and Vegetables Market

By region, Asia Pacific led the market with an estimated share of 37% in 2024, whereas the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow in the foreseen period, with green initiatives, investments, and partnerships observed in the region.

By product category, the fruits segment held a leading market share of 54% in 2024, whereas the vegetables segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its multiple health benefits for complete nutrition.

By processing type, the fresh produce segment dominated the fruit and vegetables market in 2024, whereas the juices and purees segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the foreseen period.

By cultivation method, the conventional farming segment dominated the fruit and vegetables market in 2024, whereas the organic farming segment is expected to boom in the forecast period due to the high importance of organic produce for its multiple health benefits.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment dominated the fruit and vegetables market in 2024, whereas the online-/e-commerce segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its convenience factor, allowing consumers to consume fresh produce easily. By end-use, the household/direct consumption segment dominated the fruit and vegetables market in 2024, whereas the institutional buyers segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe. What are the New Trends of the Fruit and Vegetable Market?

High consumer awareness about sustainability has led to high demand for sustainable produce, which is helpful for the growth of the market. It further leads to high demand for the use of sustainable methods for the production of fruits and vegetables.

High health consciousness has led to high demand for organic produce, leading to the growth of the organic produce sector.

High demand for transparency allows retailers and customers to trace their orders and ensure the quality and freshness of their produce for complete assurance. Advanced technology in the form of RFID tags and QR codes allows customers and retailers to keep track of their orders for complete transparency. Major Breakthroughs in Fruit and Vegetables Market: UK biotech firm Tropic has created a gene-edited banana that stays fresh and yellow for up to 12 hours after peeling, eliminating browning. Approved in the US, Canada, Philippines, Colombia, and Honduras, this development helps reduce post-harvest losses and supports potential expansion into prepared fruit products. Green Monkey Farms in Mangaluru offers hydroponically grown kale, microgreens, basil and other greens, perfectly adapted to local climate with no pesticides and high nutrient value. Apeel, a US-based food tech company, has developed an edible, plant-based coating called Edipeel that doubles the shelf life of produce like avocados, citrus, and mangoes by minimizing moisture loss and oxidation.

View Full Market Intelligence@ Market Dynamics What are the Growth Drivers of the Fruit and Vegetable Market? There are multiple growth factors observed in recent times supporting the growth of the fruit and vegetable market. High demand for sustainable, nutritious, and organic produce is one of the major factors helping the growth of the fruit and vegetable market. Consumers today focus on organic and clean eating, hence ensuring that the cultivation and production methods used for fruits and vegetables are sustainable and healthy for the complete nutrition content of the produce. The growth of e-commerce and online platforms has helped consumers to get fresh produce easily from the convenience of sitting at home, lowering the chances of unhealthy munching for additional health benefits. Challenge Disturbing Weather Conditions are disrupting the Growth of the Market Unfavorable weather conditions for fruit and vegetable production are one of the major restraints faced in the growth of the fruit and vegetable market. Heavy rains, cyclones, floods, or various similar weather issues, or geopolitical problems curtailing smooth delivery of the produce to the retailers, also obstruct the market's growth. Opportunity Growing online/Online/ Online/E-Commerce Platforms are helping the Growth of the Market. Growing online and e-commerce platforms will help in the fruit and vegetable market in the foreseeable future. Consumers today prefer to order fruit, vegetables, and various other things through online platforms. It allows them to make the procedure convenient without the hassle of visiting a store physically. Such platforms also allow a consumer to buy different types of vegetables and fruits to avail their nutritional benefits. Fruit and Vegetables Market Regional Analysis Which Region Dominated the Fruit and Vegetables Market in 2024? Asia Pacific dominated the fruit and vegetables market in 2024 due to the huge percentage of the population of the region engaged in the agriculture sector. This huge section dominates the market and has a huge impact on the global fruit and vegetable market as well. Use of frozen fruits by the beverage and food sector for manufacturing of different products such as smoothie , bakery goods, and ice-creams has also helped in the growth of the fruit and vegetable market in 2024. The nature-based methods of cultivation used in the region help to balance food systems and are crucial for climate resilience as well. The Middle East and Africa are expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to multiple investments and partnerships observed in the region, which are helpful for the growth of the fruit and vegetable market. The Saudi Public Investment Fund works with the private sector and collaborated with a U.S. agriculture company, AeroFarms, to establish and maintain indoor vertical farms across North Africa and the Middle East, which is helpful for the market's growth. Saudi Arabia took more than 85 initiatives to reach the green targets under the Saudi Green Initiative for a long-term transformation. Such initiatives and multiple government policies ensure the market's growth in the foreseen period. Fruit and Vegetables Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.3% Market Size in 2024 USD 231.72 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 244 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 388.37 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Middle East and Africa Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Fruit and Vegetables Market Segmental Analysis

Product Category Analysis

The fruits segment dominated the fruit and vegetable market in 2024 due to their array of nutritional benefits for health. The cardiovascular patients can avail multiple benefits from fruits like apples, apricots, and grapefruits as they are loaded with flavonoids, potassium, fiber, and magnesium, which are helpful in lowering the chances of cardiovascular issues. Fruits are also essential due to multiple other nutritional factors such as vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and carotenoids.

The vegetable market is expected to grow as a sub-segment of the fruit and vegetables market in the foreseeable period due to the multiple health benefits of consuming vegetables. They help in weight management, are a rich source of fiber, aid healthy digestion, and lower the risk of kidney stones. Consumption of vegetables also helps to boost immunity, and they are also good for heart and eye health, with benefits for maintaining blood pressure as well.

Processing Type Analysis

The fresh produce segment dominated the fruit and vegetables market in 2024 due to its array of multiple health benefits, such as managing cancer, hypertension, blood sugar levels, and digestive health. The fresh produce is filled with fiber and multiple other minerals helpful for overall health.

The juices and purees segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its convenience factor, allowing consumers to carry them while outdoors or travelling, while keeping their nutrition in check. Vegetable and fruit purees and juices are filled with antioxidants and minerals, and are ideal for hydration and the best replacement for sugary and hard drinks, which are harmful to health.

Cultivation Method Analysis

The conventional farming segment dominated the market in 2024 due to multiple benefits of conventional farming methods, such as its efficiency, high productivity, economic benefits, and better pest and disease management. It helps in getting better and fresh produce without any excess cost incurred.

The organic farming segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to rising awareness among consumers for sustainability. Hence, fruit and vegetable producers today use sustainable farming methods, helping reduce pollution of water, ensuring protection of soil and ecosystems, and preventing loss of biodiversity.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the fruit and vegetables market in 2024 due to their convenience factor of allowing consumers to buy different types of fresh produce under a single roof. Consumers can look out for different types of fruits and vegetables for enhanced variety and nutritional factors of various vegetables and fruits for overall health.

The online/e-commerce segment is observed to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to its convenience factor, allowing consumers to buy different types and forms of fruits and vegetables at a single place. Consumers can order fresh produce without visiting a store physically. The segment also allows consumers to avail themselves of additional discounts offered by the platform to attract customers.

End-User Analysis

The household/direct consumption segment dominated the fruit and vegetable market in 2024, as it is an efficient resource. The segment also helps in boosting the public segment on rural social welfare and ensuring economic growth in terms of investment, employment, and fiscal policy.

The institutional buyer segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to the segment's major contribution to a substantial capital base, professional management, and multiple other benefits. The segment also offers access to various other analytical tools, allowing them to increase returns, lower losses, and transform their investments.

Recent Developments in the Fruit and Vegetable Market



In January 2025, the FDA updated the definition of the word 'healthy' displayed on food packaging. It is the first FDA update in a long time. The meaning of the term will relate to a balanced, nutrient-dense dietary pattern. ( Source - ) In February 2025, the Indian Government announced a partnership with State Governments to launch a program promoting high production of fruits and vegetables for efficient supplies. ( Source - )

Fruit and Vegetables Market Leading Companies



Dole Food Company

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Total Produce plc (now part of Dole plc)

Driscoll's

Greenyard NV

Chiquita Brands International

Bonduelle Group

Fyffes Ltd.

Sunkist Growers Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc.

Zespri International

The Wonderful Company

T&G Global Limited

Costa Group

Nature's Pride

SanLucar Group

Blue Sky Produce

Westfalia Fruit Group

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. Bharat Agro (India)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Category

Fruits







Citrus (oranges, lemons, etc.)



Berries (strawberries, blueberries, etc.)



Tropical (bananas, mangoes, pineapples)



Stone Fruits (peaches, plums)



Pomes (apples, pears) Melons and Grapes

Vegetables







Leafy Greens (lettuce, spinach)



Root Vegetables (potatoes, carrots)



Cruciferous (broccoli, cauliflower)



Nightshades (tomatoes, peppers)



Alliums (onions, garlic) Legumes

By Processing Type



Fresh Produce

Frozen Produce

Canned Produce

Dried/Dehydrated Produce Juices & Purees



By Cultivation Method



Conventional Farming

Organic Farming

Hydroponic/Vertical Farming Greenhouse-Grown Produce

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail/E-commerce

Wholesale Distributors

Farmer's Markets HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafés)

By End-Use



Household/Direct Consumption

Food & Beverage Processors

Retailers/Wholesalers Institutional Buyers (schools, hospitals)

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific-are also available upon request

