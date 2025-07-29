Fruit And Vegetables Market Size Projected To Surpass USD 388.37 Billion By 2034, Backed By Organic And Fresh Produce Demand
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 5.3%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 231.72 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 244 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 388.37 Billion
|Dominated Region
|Asia Pacific
|Fastest Growing Region
|Middle East and Africa
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Fruit and Vegetables Market Segmental Analysis
Product Category Analysis
The fruits segment dominated the fruit and vegetable market in 2024 due to their array of nutritional benefits for health. The cardiovascular patients can avail multiple benefits from fruits like apples, apricots, and grapefruits as they are loaded with flavonoids, potassium, fiber, and magnesium, which are helpful in lowering the chances of cardiovascular issues. Fruits are also essential due to multiple other nutritional factors such as vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and carotenoids.
The vegetable market is expected to grow as a sub-segment of the fruit and vegetables market in the foreseeable period due to the multiple health benefits of consuming vegetables. They help in weight management, are a rich source of fiber, aid healthy digestion, and lower the risk of kidney stones. Consumption of vegetables also helps to boost immunity, and they are also good for heart and eye health, with benefits for maintaining blood pressure as well.
Processing Type Analysis
The fresh produce segment dominated the fruit and vegetables market in 2024 due to its array of multiple health benefits, such as managing cancer, hypertension, blood sugar levels, and digestive health. The fresh produce is filled with fiber and multiple other minerals helpful for overall health.
The juices and purees segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its convenience factor, allowing consumers to carry them while outdoors or travelling, while keeping their nutrition in check. Vegetable and fruit purees and juices are filled with antioxidants and minerals, and are ideal for hydration and the best replacement for sugary and hard drinks, which are harmful to health.
Cultivation Method Analysis
The conventional farming segment dominated the market in 2024 due to multiple benefits of conventional farming methods, such as its efficiency, high productivity, economic benefits, and better pest and disease management. It helps in getting better and fresh produce without any excess cost incurred.
The organic farming segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to rising awareness among consumers for sustainability. Hence, fruit and vegetable producers today use sustainable farming methods, helping reduce pollution of water, ensuring protection of soil and ecosystems, and preventing loss of biodiversity.
Distribution Channel Analysis
The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the fruit and vegetables market in 2024 due to their convenience factor of allowing consumers to buy different types of fresh produce under a single roof. Consumers can look out for different types of fruits and vegetables for enhanced variety and nutritional factors of various vegetables and fruits for overall health.
The online/e-commerce segment is observed to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to its convenience factor, allowing consumers to buy different types and forms of fruits and vegetables at a single place. Consumers can order fresh produce without visiting a store physically. The segment also allows consumers to avail themselves of additional discounts offered by the platform to attract customers.
End-User Analysis
The household/direct consumption segment dominated the fruit and vegetable market in 2024, as it is an efficient resource. The segment also helps in boosting the public segment on rural social welfare and ensuring economic growth in terms of investment, employment, and fiscal policy.
The institutional buyer segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to the segment's major contribution to a substantial capital base, professional management, and multiple other benefits. The segment also offers access to various other analytical tools, allowing them to increase returns, lower losses, and transform their investments.
Recent Developments in the Fruit and Vegetable Market
- In January 2025, the FDA updated the definition of the word 'healthy' displayed on food packaging. It is the first FDA update in a long time. The meaning of the term will relate to a balanced, nutrient-dense dietary pattern. ( Source - ) In February 2025, the Indian Government announced a partnership with State Governments to launch a program promoting high production of fruits and vegetables for efficient supplies. ( Source - )
Fruit and Vegetables Market Leading Companies
- Dole Food Company Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Total Produce plc (now part of Dole plc) Driscoll's Greenyard NV Chiquita Brands International Bonduelle Group Fyffes Ltd. Sunkist Growers Inc. Calavo Growers, Inc. Zespri International The Wonderful Company T&G Global Limited Costa Group Nature's Pride SanLucar Group Blue Sky Produce Westfalia Fruit Group Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. Bharat Agro (India)
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product Category
Fruits
- Citrus (oranges, lemons, etc.) Berries (strawberries, blueberries, etc.) Tropical (bananas, mangoes, pineapples) Stone Fruits (peaches, plums) Pomes (apples, pears) Melons and Grapes
Vegetables
- Leafy Greens (lettuce, spinach) Root Vegetables (potatoes, carrots) Cruciferous (broccoli, cauliflower) Nightshades (tomatoes, peppers) Alliums (onions, garlic) Legumes
By Processing Type
- Fresh Produce Frozen Produce Canned Produce Dried/Dehydrated Produce Juices & Purees
By Cultivation Method
- Conventional Farming Organic Farming Hydroponic/Vertical Farming Greenhouse-Grown Produce
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail/E-commerce Wholesale Distributors Farmer's Markets HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafés)
By End-Use
- Household/Direct Consumption Food & Beverage Processors Retailers/Wholesalers Institutional Buyers (schools, hospitals)
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
