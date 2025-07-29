US Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products And Heated Tobacco Market Analysis Report 2025 Pouch Innovation, Functional Formats, And Strategic Heated Tobacco Positioning
The Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Overall, retail volume sales of smokeless tobacco, e-vapour products and heated tobacco in the US increased slightly in 2024. However, there were strong divergences in performance. Smokeless tobacco saw a decline, e-vapour products witnessed a marginal increase, heated tobacco was negligible and nicotine pouches posted dynamic growth.
It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage:
- Market sizes (historic and forecasts) Company shares Brand shares Distribution data
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Illicit trade in e-vapour products thrives in regulatory vacuum, reshaping consumer behaviour Zyn a model for modern nicotine: Clean, discreet and culturally embedded Convenience retailers capitalise on the boom in nicotine pouches
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Nicotine pouches to continue to shape developments Functional nicotine to gain momentum with a new lens Heated tobacco's prospects hinge on smarter positioning and regulatory navigation
CATEGORY INDICATORS
- Number of Adult Vapers 2019-2024
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024 Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024 Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024 Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: Volume 2019-2024 Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume Growth 2019-2024 Sales of Heated Tobacco: Volume 2019-2024 Sales of Heated Tobacco: % Volume Growth 2019-2024 Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: Volume 2019-2024 Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume Growth 2019-2024 Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine by Category: Value 2019-2024 Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Sales of E-Liquids by Nicotine Strength: % Value 2021-2024 NBO Company Shares of Smokeless Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024 LBN Brand Shares of Smokeless Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024 NBO Company Shares of E-Vapour Products: % Value 2020-2024 LBN Brand Shares of E-Vapour Products: % Value 2021-2024 NBO Company Shares of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume 2020-2024 LBN Brand Shares of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume 2021-2024 NBO Company Shares of Heated Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024 LBN Brand Shares of Heated Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024 NBO Company Shares of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume 2020-2024 LBN Brand Shares of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume 2021-2024 Distribution of Smokeless Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2019-2024 Distribution of E-Vapour Products by Format: % Value 2019-2024 Distribution of Tobacco Heating Devices by Format: % Volume 2019-2024 Distribution of Heated Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2019-2024 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: Volume 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: Volume 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of E-Vapour Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: Volume 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Heating Devices: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Heated Tobacco: Volume 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Heated Tobacco: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: Volume 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine by Category: Value 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: Value 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
TOBACCO IN THE US
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Tobacco in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retail developments What next for tobacco?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Legislation Legislation Summary at a Glance Minimum legal smoking age Smoking prevalence Tar levels Health warnings Plain packaging Advertising and sponsorship Point-of-sale display bans Smoking in public places Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation Flavoured tobacco product ban Reduced harm Vapour products
PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS
MARKET INDICATORS
- Table 45 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
- Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
