Christie's International Real Estate Reveals Its Ten Most Noteworthy Home Sales From The First Half Of 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Activity at the highest end of the residential market remains strong even in the face of economic uncertainty around the world

CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst a backdrop of global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, ultra-high-net-worth individuals are doubling down on one timeless asset: luxury real estate. From oceanfront villas in the Caribbean to modern masterpieces in Los Angeles, ultra-prime homes continue to attract discerning buyers seeking privacy, prestige, and long-term price appreciation.

“We continue to see strength at the top of the market, even in locations where overall activity has cooled,” said Gavin Swartzman, president of Christie's International Real Estate.“These buyers aren't just seeking a home; they are in search of a special lifestyle marked by rarefied design, services and amenities.”

Throughout the Christie's International Real Estate network, several transactions stood out in the first half of 2025 as bellwethers for the state of luxury real estate around the world. Each sale offers insight into what is driving the top echelon of today's market.

Presenting 10 of the most significant transactions from Christie's International Real Estate in the first half of 2025:

Le Renzo, 3 Place Princesse Gabriella, Monac o

Sold Price: Approx. $76,500,00 0

Sold By: Elena Balashova, Miells | Christie's International Real Estate

Monaco's real estate market set new records in 2024, largely driven by the arrival of Mareterra, a new district created through a land extension into the Mediterranean sea. Both sustainable and prestigious, Mareterra offers luxury apartments, private villas, a marina, and abundant green spaces. Prices have reached unprecedented levels, rising as high as €150,000 per square meter (approximately $16,000 per square foot). This four-room apartment, sold earlier this year, sits on the second floor of the Le Renzo building, designed by noted Italian architect Renzo Piano.

Woody Creek Ranch, Aspen, Colorado, USA

Sold Price: $58,000,000

Sold By: Ryan Elston, Christie's International Real Estate Aspen Snowmass

Listed By: Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

The luxury real estate market in the perennially popular mountain town of Aspen, Colorado attracts a continual flow of well-heeled buyers looking for instantly available, turnkey properties in a market where homes and land are hard to come by. With an extremely motivated buyer willing to pay a premium for privacy, location and amenities, and two well-connected and creative brokers, the Woody Creek Ranch sale combined three unlisted adjoining parcels totaling more than 80 acres, resulting in Aspen's highest-priced transaction of the first half of 2025. The ranch features a 6,000-square-foot main house with interiors designed by Ralph Lauren's interior designer, a 5,000-square-foot guest house with five bedrooms, an indoor lap pool inside an authentic barn, and a riding arena with a tack room and four stalls.

1140 South Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, Florida, USA

Sold Price: $55,500,000

Sold and Listed By: Margit Brandt, Premier Estate Properties | Christie's International Real Estate

A town of just over two square miles with roughly 400 residents, the oceanside enclave of Manalapan, Florida has long been a target of the wealthy, but historically lacked the prestige of Palm Beach, its more established neighbor. But over the past five years, Manalapan's market has seen a shift – and today, the town is ground zero for ultraluxury real estate, attracting some of the world's most affluent buyers. 1140 South Ocean Boulevard sits in the heart of Manalapan's most affluent corridor, where homes command upwards of $40 million, and this sale was no exception. This new-construction, 23,000-square-foot estate features 150 feet of direct ocean frontage, a nine-bedroom main house, four-bedroom guest house, pickleball court and boat dock.

942 North Alpine Drive, Beverly Hills, California, USA

Sold Price: $51,750,000

Listed by: Aaron Kirman, Lucas Cintra and Emily Gaul, Christie's International Real Estate Southern California

Sold by: Carl Gambino and John Bercsi, Compass

Beverly Hills' ultra-luxury real estate market continues to see strong demand, as high-net-worth buyers from the U.S. and abroad look to blue-chip property investments to hedge against inflation and global economic volatility. Case in point: the $51.75 million sale of the Alpine Drive estate known as Villa Oliva was the highest-priced 2025 residential sale in Beverly Hills when it changed hands in April. Designed by legendary Wine Country architect Howard Backen, the cedar clad home blends Napa serenity with Beverly Hills sophistication, from its entrance via a glass-walled bridge, to a wine cellar and billiards room, to the state-of-the-art home theater and the infinity-edge pool. Trading for $4,200 per square foot, the sale price surpassed market norms in a shifting Southern California market, underscoring the enduring value of architectural pedigree, a prime location and timeless design.

Les Castelets , Lurin , St. Barthélemy

List Price: Approx. $37,700,000

Sold and Listed By: Zarek Honneysett, Sibarth Real Estate | Christie's International Real Estate

Before a hurricane destroyed the property in 1995, the hotel Les Castelets was one of the legendary locations to“see and be seen” on the tony island of St. Barths. The lush, three-acre oceanside property sold earlier this year and is now on the cusp of redevelopment, with a permit for the construction of three luxury residential villas. The location is unmatched on the island, offering magnificent panoramic views overlooking the turquoise waters of St. Jean Bay, the entire west coast of St. Barths, and superb sunsets across the Caribbean Sea. The sale of this premium parcel of land highlights strong market demand for rare, well-located land with exceptional views and approved building permits-particularly valuable when obtaining such permits on the island has become increasingly difficult.

Melanie Lane, Atherton, California, USA

Sold Price: $32,100,000

Sold By: Nathalie de Saint Andrieu, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Listed By: Mara McCain, The Agency

Atherton, an idyllic town in the heart of Northern California's Silicon Valley, continues to reign as one of America's most exclusive residential enclaves. Despite market volatility triggered by recent tariff concerns and tech stock fluctuations in the first half of the year, Atherton's ultra-luxury segment above $30 million remains remarkably resilient, especially among international buyers, who increasingly view Silicon Valley real estate as a safe harbor. The Melanie Lane listing was a nearly unheard of offering in Atherton: a new, custom-built 13,000-square-foot home with views of the city lights and San Francisco Bay, with just about every amenity imaginable, including a wine tasting room, theater, fitness center with sauna and steam rooms, and an outdoor oasis featuring an infinity-edge pool, a cabana and guest house. Looking ahead, the anticipated IPOs of major A.I. companies could set the stage for the Bay Area's next cycle in ultra-luxury real estate demand.

Princess Louisa Lodge, British Columbia, Canada

Sold Price: $22,900,000 (Approx.)

Listed By: Faith Wilson, faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate



Set at the head of the Jervis Inlet along British Columbia's Sunshine Coast, the 418-acre Princess Louisa Lodge presented a rare opportunity to own a truly one-of-a-kind estate: a fully self-sustaining waterfront wilderness compound offering both intimacy and scale. The new owner may decide to maintain the property as a private retreat or evolve it into a commercial hospitality venture. With seven primary structures and several additional buildings surrounded by breathtaking scenery, and powered by free hydroelectricity supplied from the mountain waterfalls that dot the grounds, the property drew immediate interest when it hit the market.

Porsche Design Tower, Bangkok, Thailand

Sold Price: Approx. $19,000,000

Sold By: Liang Qin (Khim), Christie's International Real Estate Thailand

Listed By: Chinnatatt Sirichanachai and Leonard Low, Christie's International Real Estate Thailand

Thailand is a popular market for luxury branded residences, and one of the region's most anticipated new developments is the Porsche Design Tower in Bangkok, the legendary sports-car-inspired brand's first project in Asia. A partnership between Porsche Design and Ananda Development, the project sets a new benchmark in Bangkok's ultra-luxury residential market as the most expensive condo development in Thailand. Underscoring the building's exclusivity, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok will include only 22 apartments ranging from duplex to quadplex, from 5,649 to more than 12,000 square feet. Scheduled for completion in 2028, the building naturally caters to car enthusiasts, with“passion spaces” – a private garage area perfect for a car collection, fitted with top-of-the-line exhaust fume extractors, a humidity control system, CO2 and O2 sensors, and acoustic insulation.

110 Sheep Meadow Lane, Ketchum, Idaho, USA

Sold Price: $18,495,000

Sold By: Suzanne Williams and Noah Hendricks, Sun Valley Real Estate | Christie's International Real Estate

Listed By: John Sofro, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Sun Valley Properties

The epitome of high-end mountain living, the Sheep Meadow Lane estate in Ketchum, Idaho was designed to feel like a luxury hotel – which makes sense considering it was the home of international casino magnate Steve Wynn. The 12,354-square-foot estate on two+ acres features six hotel-caliber guest suites, a massage room, a gym and catering kitchen surrounded by 16 acres of open space with access to the nearby Big Wood River, hiking trails and incredible mountain views. Its sale speaks to the ongoing popularity of the Sun Valley market among high-end buyers, who are attracted to the region's natural beauty, upscale amenities and Old West mining-town charm. Outdoor enthusiasts relish some of the world's best skiing; the region has been ranked the #1 overall North American ski resort by Ski Magazine for three years running. Incidentally, Christie's International Real Estate is tied to at least two other Wynn properties: his former Lake Tahoe, Nevada estate, which was one of the network's highest sales of 2024 , and his Beverly Hills mansion , which is currently listed with an asking price of $75 million.

960 17 th Avenue South, Naples, Florida, USA

Sold Price: $18,000,000

Sold By: Mary Stapleton, John R. Wood | Christie's International Real Estate

Listed By: Bill Earls and Larry Lappin, John R. Wood | Christie's International Real Estate

While Southwest Florida's broader real estate market has started to cool, the region's luxury market remains buoyant, especially in Naples. The coastal enclave, which boasts more millionaires per capita than nearly any other city in the U.S., continues to see a steady flow of high-net-worth buyers lured by low taxes, a temperate climate, pristine beaches and an upscale lifestyle. The sale of 960 17th Avenue South, in Naples' prestigious Aqualane Shores neighborhood, is a perfect example of the continued appeal of the region among the world's most affluent buyers. Nestled behind private gates on an acre of impeccably manicured grounds, the 6,861-square-foot waterfront estate features four ensuite bedrooms, a handsome study and a second level terrace all with soaring ceilings, as well as a private elevator and a separate catering kitchen. The home's resort-style exterior includes a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, fireplace and infinity-edge pool, surrounded by lush tropical landscaping and set on 340 feet of bay frontage.

