Appreciation Mail From Fan In UK Leaves Actress Mahima Nambiar Overwhelmed

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Mahima Nambiar, who has delivered several impressive performances in both Malayalam and Tamil films, recently felt overwhelmed after reading a heartwarming letter of appreciation penned by a fan from the United Kingdom.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the mail sent by the fan from the UK, the actress wrote, "So, out of nowhere, I received this letter from Mr in the United Kingdom and I feel completely overwhelmed with emotions."

She then replied to the fan saying,"Dear Thomas chetta, This letter is really special.I've often heard of celebrated actors receiving letters from people appreciating their work and craft and I've always looked at it with a sense of awe and admiration. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that someone would make the effort to find my address and send me such a beautiful note. I'm just an ordinary actor!!"

The actress, who took time to thank the fan for the effort he had made in sending such a mail, also explained how much the letter had strengthened her.

She wrote,"Chetta, I just want to tell you that this letter fills me with strength and love to keep going and it also reminds me that every bit of effort was worth it. How big your heart must be to take time out for someone you don't even know! People like you make the world a better place. Thank you."

Not stopping with thanking just that particular fan, the actress went on to thank all those fans who had sent her so much love.

She wrote, "Thank you to everyone for all the love I receive through random messages, comments, and to the adorable people running fan pages without expecting anything in return. You guys are truly amazing."

The actress also posted the letter the fan had written in Malayalam in which he had praised her body of work in films.

Mahima Nambiar, who made her debut in Tamil cinema with an impressive performance in the critically acclaimed hit film 'Saattai', is best known for her performances in films like Kuttram 23, Kodiveeran, Magamuni, Asuraguru, RDX, 800 and Bromance.

