Aromatic Solvents Market Is Projected With A Value Of USD 8.55 Billion By 2032, Driven By Expanding Use In Paints & Coatings Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 5.88 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 8.55 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 4.81% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| .By Product (Toluene Solvents, Xylene Solvents, Ethylbenzene Solvents, Others)
.By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Printing Inks, Cleaning & Degreasing, Others)
USPs of Aromatic Solvents Market
- Greenhouse Gas Emission Trends Capital Expenditure Deployment Plans Logistics Cost per Kilogram Trends Supply Chain Risk Heatmap Overview
By Product , the Toluene Solvents Segment dominated the Aromatic Solvents Market in 2024, with a 45.4% Market Share.
The dominance is due to toluene's excellent solvency, fast-drying properties, and cost-effectiveness, making it essential in paints, adhesives, and inks. Companies like PPG Industries and Sherwin-Williams depend on toluene-rich blends to meet quality and drying speed requirements. Rising demand from automotive refinishing and protective coatings further accelerates its use. In response to stricter VOC regulations, refiners have invested in high-purity grades, adding market value. For instance, Chevron Phillips Chemical expanded U.S. production capacity in 2023 to supply growing demand both domestically and in Asia, reflecting strong supply-side confidence and robust industrial need.
By Application , the Paints and Coatings Segment dominated the Aromatic Solvents Market in 2024, with a 37.9% Market Share.
The dominance is due to the vital role aromatic solvents play in ensuring flexibility, quick drying, and performance in paints and coatings. Growing demand for architectural and specialty coatings, noted by the American Coatings Association in 2023, has lifted solvent consumption. Rising construction activities, higher housing permits, and automotive production expansion all contribute to this growth. Leading producers like AkzoNobel and Sherwin-Williams increasingly use blended aromatic solvents in advanced protective and decorative coatings. These factors collectively reinforce the segment's strength as manufacturers align products with durability and regulatory standards.
By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Aromatic Solvents Market in 2024, Holding A 41.2% Market Share.
The dominance is due to rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure projects, and booming automotive production across China, India, and Southeast Asia. The National Development and Reform Commission reported a 9% real estate investment rise in China for 2022, significantly boosting demand for paints and coatings. Additionally, Japan and South Korea's advanced electronics and packaging sectors require high-performance adhesives and inks using aromatic solvents. Growing domestic chemical manufacturing, rising middle-class consumption, and export-oriented industries in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia further strengthen the Asia Pacific's leadership in the global aromatic solvents market.
Recent Developments
- In March 2025, Shell disclosed plans to pursue strategic partnerships in the U.S. and optimize its chemicals asset base, moves expected to strengthen its aromatic solvent portfolio while reducing emissions.
