Xerafy Launches Print-Ready Roll-Format RFID Tags For Laundry At The Clean Show 2025

Xerafy Live Webinar - How To Transform Your Textile Inventory Control with Xerafy RFIDSINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xerafy, the engineering leader in RFID for textile inventory control, will debut its latest innovation, the TEX TRAK Roll, at The Clean Show 2025, Booth #3415. As a member of the Textile Rental Services Association (TRSA) and the RAIN Alliance , Xerafy continues to challenge legacy limitations with technology designed for real-world laundry operations.
The TEX TRAK Roll introduces a new category of RFID laundry tags : durable, ultra-thin tags delivered in roll format and designed for on-demand printing using standard industrial RFID printers, with leading printer manufacturers Zebra, SATO, and TSC already on board.
The solution targets linen OEMs and textile service providers looking to tag at scale, with faster turnaround, no custom order delays, and the flexibility to print and encode directly in the field.
“This is the kind of breakthrough the market has been waiting for,” said Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Xerafy.“The TEX TRAK Roll doesn't just lower the barrier to entry for RFID: It gives customers the control to scale faster, deploy smarter, and realize ROI, without being locked into proprietary platforms.”
A New Path to ROI at Scale
Adoption of RFID for textile tracking is accelerating across the laundry, healthcare, hospitality, and rental sectors, and for good reason. Operators using RFID have reduced linen losses from an industry average of 15% to under 3%, while streamlining labor, automating inventory, and improving billing accuracy.
However, legacy RFID deployments often require large minimum orders, long lead times, or bundled software and hardware, slowing adoption and locking customers into rigid platforms. The TEX TRAK Roll changes that dynamic. With the ability to print tags on-site, on-demand, and automate attachment, organizations can deploy leaner, faster, and more tailored RFID programs that fit their operations.
A Print-Ready Format Built to Scale
Unlike traditional laundry RFID tags that are shipped in bulk and require off-site encoding or manual handling, the TEX TRAK Roll arrives in a roll-compatible format designed for standard RFID printers. This dramatically reduces deployment lead times, supports automated attachment processes, and gives OEMs and service providers the freedom to tag what they need, when they need it.
By eliminating the bottlenecks of centralized tag preparation, organizations gain speed, flexibility, and a direct path to ROI, without overhauling their existing systems or workflows.
First Laundry RFID Tag with Impinj M830 GEN2X Chip
The TEX TRAK Roll is also the first RFID laundry tag in the market to integrate the latest-generation Impinj M830 chip, part of the new GEN2X RAIN RFID platform.
The Impinj M830 delivers advanced capabilities such as longer read range, faster and more accurate bulk scanning, and enhanced data integrity, all critical for high-density laundry environments where traditional tags struggle.
It also introduces tag authentication features that help protect against counterfeiting and misreads, improving system reliability and inventory control at scale.
Built for Industrial Tagging, Without the Complexity
The TEX TRAK Roll joins Xerafy's proven TEX TRAK Series and is now part of the company's popular Textile Test Pack, enabling customers to evaluate field-proven RFID tags across a wide range of use cases:
Textile inventory control: Linens, towels, uniforms, scrubs, gowns
Laundry operations: Bins, roll cages, carts
This modular approach, centered on standardized, validated tags, has helped Xerafy earn trust with laundries and service providers that demand performance, durability, and cost transparency. The TEX TRAK range supports heat-seal, sew-in, and automated application methods, all engineered to withstand 200+ industrial wash cycles.
Visit Xerafy at Booth #3415 or Join the Webinar
Attendees of The Clean Show 2025 are invited to visit Booth #3415 to:
See the TEX TRAK Roll up close
Explore Textile Test Packs
Discuss pilot programs and automation strategies
Watch live demonstrations of RFID tag printing and automation
For those unable to attend, Xerafy will host a live webinar on August 14, 2025 at 10 AM EST / 4 PM CET titled:“How to Transform Your Textile Inventory Control with Xerafy RFID”.
About Xerafy
Xerafy specializes in advanced RFID tagging solutions for textile inventory control. A member of the TRSA and the RAIN RFID Alliance, Xerafy delivers cost-effective, field-proven, and customizable RFID tags built for industrial laundry, healthcare, hospitality, and textile rental services. With engineering-led product design and a commitment to open, scalable systems, Xerafy helps operators reduce losses, automate workflows, and grow without vendor lock-in.
Xerafy Printable TEX TRAK Roll RFID Laundry Tag on RFID Printer
