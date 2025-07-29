Precipitated Silica Market Is Projected With A Value Of USD 5.53 Billion By 2032, Driven By Robust Demand In Green Tire Manufacturing Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising eco-friendly tire production and increasing oral care applications are propelling steady demand growth across diverse industrial sectors worldwide. Austin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Precipitated Silica Market Size was valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.26% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Sustainable mobility and evolving consumer trends have boosted precipitated silica demand across automotive, personal care, and industrial sectors globally. The global precipitated silica industry is expanding steadily, fueled by the shift toward fuel‐efficient tires, pharmaceutical excipients, and personal care uses. The U.S. EPA notes tire rolling resistance improvements could save over a billion gallons of fuel annually, highlighting silica's value. PPG Industries expanded its U.S. facility in 2023, while ETRMA reported a 3.5% rise in silica‐reinforced tire demand. Growing applications in beauty and oral care by brands like Colgate‐Palmolive also support long‐term market momentum.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 3.40 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.53 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.26% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Grade (Rubber Grade, Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade)

.By Product Type (Highly dispersible silica, Conventional precipitated silica, Surface-treated silica, Specialty precipitated silica)

.By Form (Powder, Beads, Micro-pearls, Granules)

.By Production Process (Wet Process, Dry Process)

.By Application (Rubber, Agrochemicals, Oral Care, Food, Others)

By Grade , the Rubber Grade Segment dominated the Precipitated Silica Market in 2024, with a 52.80% Market Share.

The dominance is due to the growing adoption of low‐rolling‐resistance tires prompted by stricter emission regulations and U.S. CAFE standards. Leading tire brands like Michelin and Goodyear invest in high‐silica compounds to boost fuel efficiency and grip. Expanding R&D pipelines and regulatory support for sustainable mobility further increase demand for rubber‐grade precipitated silica, making it the preferred choice across the automotive industry and related rubber applications.

By Product Type , the Conventional Precipitated Silica Segment dominated the Precipitated Silica Market in 2024, with a 65.70% Market Share.

The dominance is due to its balanced cost, proven performance, and widespread use in tires and industrial rubber goods. Large producers like Evonik and PPG sustain high‐volume output to serve tire, footwear, and silicone rubber markets. Despite growth in highly dispersible and specialty grades, conventional precipitated silica maintains its lead for mass applications such as animal feed and construction products, underlining its versatility and steady global demand.

By Application, the Rubber Application dominated the Precipitated Silica Market in 2024, with a 61.30% Market Share.

The dominance is due to essential use in automotive tires, conveyor belts, shoe soles, and hoses. U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association data shows continued shipment growth, supported by demand for silica‐reinforced tires that improve fuel economy. Regulatory push for lower carbon emissions, along with steady construction and mining sector demand for rubber belts and components, ensures rubber applications remain the largest and most resilient share of the market.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Precipitated Silica Market in 2024, Holding a 48.60% Market Share.

The dominance is attributed to the booming vehicle production in China and India, combined with rising demand from the food and personal care industries. Major global producers, including Evonik, have invested in local facilities to meet the fast-growing demand. ASEAN's large footwear manufacturing base further fuels silica demand, while rapid urbanization and industrial growth sustain strong demand for industrial rubber products across the region.

Recent Developments

In January 2025, Solvay and Hankook signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-develop circular silica from biosourced and waste feedstocks for sustainable tire manufacturing.

