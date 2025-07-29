Amit Sadh Shares How Mumbai Tested, Broke, And Rebuilt Him Into Who He Is Today

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh took to social media to share a heartfelt note about his journey in Mumbai.

In his post on Instagram, he reflected on how the city tested him, broke him, and ultimately helped shape him into the person he is today. The 'Kai Po Che' actor highlighted the deep connection he feels with the city that gave him purpose, direction, and a sense of belonging. Taking to Instagram, Amit posted a video of him and captioned it,“Mumbai doesn't just raise you, it tests you. Breaks you. Then builds you again-stronger, humbler, hungrier. Every corner has a story... and I've left a piece of myself in each one.”

In the clip, Sadh is heard saying,“Mumbai really takes you in. The way this city accepts you it's something else. People come here from all over the world, from every corner of India. Someone like me...I don't know anything. No friends, no direction I had nothing. But everything I have today, I found it here in Mumbai..the people, the path, the purpose all of it. I think there is a reason they say it's a city of dreams. But I would say it's a city of reality.” The video ended with a text that read,“In Mumbai, every dream has a cost and every reality has a story.”

Reacting to his post, Amit's friend and actor Sunny Kaushal commented,“Mere bhai,” followed by a heart emoji.

On the professional front, the actor was recently seen in the thriller“Pune Highway” which also starred Jim Sarbh, Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnis, Ketaki Narayan, and Sudeep Modak. Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul da Cunha, the film premiered at the 55th IFFI 2024 and was theatrically released on 23 May 2025. The story centered on the discovery of a dead body, which set off a chain of events that gradually uncovered hidden secrets.