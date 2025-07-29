Aqua-Tots Swim School Makes A Splash In The Middle East By Opening Second Location In Oman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local franchisees, Naseer and Sulaiman Al Habsi, open their doors in Salalah, making lifesaving swim lessons available to more Omani families

Mesa, Arizona, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School , the largest international swim school franchise, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Salalah, Oman, owned by franchisees Naseer Al Habsi and Sulaiman Al Habsi. This state-of-the-art facility marks 11 swim schools in the Middle East and 173 locations across the globe for the brand.

Aqua-Tots was founded in the Phoenix area in 1991 by Ron and Jane Sciarro. A major turning point came in 2005 when they joined forces with Paul and Heather Preston, launching a revolutionary approach to swim instruction with their indoor swim school model. This innovation made it possible for families to access safe, consistent swim lessons throughout the year. Since then, Aqua-Tots has grown into a global leader in swim education, delivering over five million lessons annually with a focus on top-tier instruction for children of all ages and abilities.

“Expanding into Salalah represents more than growth; it's about deepening our commitment to equipping families around the world with essential water safety skills,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School.“We're proud to partner with dedicated franchisees like Naseer and Sulaiman, whose passion for their community and belief in our shared mission continue to drive meaningful impact across the Middle East.”

The new facility features a 43.6-foot-long pool with 10 swimming zones and a glass viewing area where parents can relax and observe their children's progress. Small class sizes ensure each child is able to receive personalized attention and instruction. From group lessons to private sessions, adaptive lessons to Fast Track, Aqua-Tots has something for all-even adult lessons, which are available upon request.

“Al Saada in Salalah is a growing residential area with many young families and schools nearby, making it ideal for a family-centered swim school,” Naseer said.“In addition, Salalah's coastal environment and seasonal rains highlight the need for strong swimming skills and water safety education, and these are needs that Aqua-Tots is well-equipped to meet through its proven curriculum-based program.”

Located just a short distance from the boulevard Salalah, Aqua-Tots Salalah is positioned in a community that values child development and safety. It is easily accessible to the surrounding communities of Al Saada, Al Dahariz and Salalah City. The swim school is attached to the Salalah Plaza Hotel, which features coffee shops, restaurants, a beautiful garden and a play area for children.

“We have a deep personal connection to Salalah,” Sulaiman said.“Since childhood, we visited Salalah every year during the Khareef season, creating lasting family memories. Today, with our late mother's fond memories tied to the city, Salalah holds a special place in our hearts, making this location an important business decision as well as a meaningful continuation of our family's story.”

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 170 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

