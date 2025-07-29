403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin reveals Putin-Netanyahu phone call
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation on Monday to address mounting tensions in the Middle East, according to a Kremlin statement. The leaders focused on the situation in Syria and the recent military exchanges between Israel and Iran.
Putin reiterated Moscow’s support for resolving regional disputes through diplomacy. He emphasized Russia’s longstanding position on the need to preserve Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Putin also offered to help mediate between Israel and Iran following their latest round of hostilities, expressing readiness to assist “in every possible way” in finding a negotiated solution to the ongoing crisis over Iran’s nuclear program.
The Kremlin said both leaders agreed to maintain direct communication on major bilateral and international matters, underscoring the strategic nature of Russian-Israeli relations.
The call comes after a series of developments in Syria and across the region. Since the fall of President Bashar Assad’s government late last year, Israel has extended its military presence in Syria beyond the Golan Heights, citing national security concerns. Earlier this month, Israeli forces conducted multiple airstrikes on Syria’s Defense Ministry in Damascus, which Israel said were aimed at protecting the country’s Druze population.
Following the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reached a US-brokered ceasefire agreement with Syria’s interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly a commander in the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham faction.
In June, Israel carried out coordinated strikes, with US backing, on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, prompting a wave of retaliatory attacks from Tehran. The two sides exchanged fire over a 12-day period, heightening regional instability and international concern.
Putin reiterated Moscow’s support for resolving regional disputes through diplomacy. He emphasized Russia’s longstanding position on the need to preserve Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Putin also offered to help mediate between Israel and Iran following their latest round of hostilities, expressing readiness to assist “in every possible way” in finding a negotiated solution to the ongoing crisis over Iran’s nuclear program.
The Kremlin said both leaders agreed to maintain direct communication on major bilateral and international matters, underscoring the strategic nature of Russian-Israeli relations.
The call comes after a series of developments in Syria and across the region. Since the fall of President Bashar Assad’s government late last year, Israel has extended its military presence in Syria beyond the Golan Heights, citing national security concerns. Earlier this month, Israeli forces conducted multiple airstrikes on Syria’s Defense Ministry in Damascus, which Israel said were aimed at protecting the country’s Druze population.
Following the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reached a US-brokered ceasefire agreement with Syria’s interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly a commander in the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham faction.
In June, Israel carried out coordinated strikes, with US backing, on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, prompting a wave of retaliatory attacks from Tehran. The two sides exchanged fire over a 12-day period, heightening regional instability and international concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment