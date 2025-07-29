Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Initiates Plan to Modernize Maritime Fleet

2025-07-29 09:36:31
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, announced on Tuesday that the nation has launched a significant program aimed at expanding and updating its national shipping fleet.

This step is part of a broader effort to enhance the maritime infrastructure of the South Asian state.

“This initiative reflects our broader vision to modernize the maritime sector, boost operational efficiency, and introduce advanced technologies across all institutions,” the minister stated while leading a senior-level meeting in the capital.

He explained that the program is intended not only to reduce sea freight costs and preserve the country’s foreign reserves, but also to encourage environmentally responsible maritime operations by reinforcing a cleaner and more streamlined domestic fleet.

Chaudhry emphasized that the upgrade will prioritize the integration of eco-friendly technologies and energy-saving ships into the state-managed shipping fleet.

