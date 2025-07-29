Shaklee Announces Asma Ishaq, Former CEO Of Amare And Modere, To Join Shaklee As Head Of Its Newly Formed Collagen Division

MIAMI, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, the pioneer of the nutrition supplement industry, is pleased to announce that Asma Ishaq will be joining the executive team as head of their Liquid Collagen Acquisition Corporation, a newly established subsidiary of Shaklee Corporation which acquired the products and intellectual property of Modere. Earlier this month, Shaklee announced a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement for Liquid BioCell® Collagen, a patented, clinically studied collagen supplement that helped define the ingestible collagen category.

Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO of Shaklee states, "I have known Asma for many years and developed enormous respect for how she helped Modere grow through product innovation. Asma really helped develop the global ingestible collagen market and I am excited to have her apply her product development expertise to help Shaklee continue to lead the way on innovation in the wellness sector. I know that Asma will bring her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for health and wellness to our management team."

Asma Ishaq is a well-recognized pioneer in the beauty, health and wellness industry, bringing over 25 years of experience driving transformational growth for global health brands. She previously served as CEO of Modere, where she led the company through significant international expansion, earning industry accolades and positioning the brand at the forefront of the clean-label movement. Ishaq is best known for her groundbreaking work in nutricosmetics as the creator of Liquid BioCell®, a multi-patented, clinically studied collagen supplement that helped define the ingestible wellness and beauty category. She served as the inaugural Chairperson of the Collagen Stewardship Alliance and on advisory boards for the Council for Responsible Nutrition, the Direct Selling Association, and the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations. Ishaq has been featured by Forbes, NPR, Fox News, ABC, and CBS, and was named NutraChampion by NutraIngredients-USA.

"Seventeen years ago, I took a leap of faith – selling my first bottle of Liquid BioCell with the hope of creating something meaningful," shared Ishaq. "What began as a way to support my daughter as a single mom turned into a global mission to bring innovative, science-backed wellness to the world. Today, I'm honored to lead this new collagen division and serve with Roger Barnett, CEO & Chairman, Shaklee Corporation, to bring these products, and a groundbreaking pipeline of products, to new heights, and to expand the vision on a scale I never imagined."

Now exclusively offered by Shaklee, Liquid BioCell Collagen and Trim are available in North America, Asia and Australia.

Ishaq's appointment is effective immediately. All products are available to purchase through Shaklee's network of ambassadors and on Shaklee .

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million members and ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to look, feel, and live younger longer. For more information, visit , follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

BioCell® and BioCell Collagen® are registered trademarks of BiocellTechnology LLC, Newport Beach, California USA (Patent Protected)

