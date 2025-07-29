The Diamond Lace By Gregory Simonov Wins Silver In A' Jewelry Awards

The Diamond Lace

Exquisite 18k Gold Jewelry Set Adorned with Diamonds and Emeralds Receives Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced The Diamond Lace by Gregory Simonov as the Silver winner in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design of The Diamond Lace, setting it apart as a remarkable achievement within the competitive jewelry industry.The Diamond Lace's recognition by the A' Jewelry Design Award holds significant relevance for both the brand and potential customers. This accolade serves as a testament to G&D Unique Designs' commitment to pushing the boundaries of jewelry design while maintaining the highest standards of quality and aesthetics. For discerning jewelry enthusiasts, The Diamond Lace represents a masterful blend of traditional elegance and modern sophistication, making it a coveted addition to any collection.Crafted from luxurious 18k yellow gold, The Diamond Lace collection showcases an exquisite lace-like pattern adorned with glimmering diamonds and captivating emeralds. The statement ring features a precisely angled polished interior that enhances the brilliance of the central stone, while the pendant and earrings offer a harmonious complement to complete the set. Inspired by the timeless beauty of classical music, The Diamond Lace embodies a perfect balance between delicate intricacy and bold elegance.The Silver A' Design Award for The Diamond Lace marks a significant milestone for G&D Unique Designs, serving as an inspiration for future creations and a motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. This recognition not only validates the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and innovation but also positions The Diamond Lace as a trendsetting piece that may influence the direction of the jewelry industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About Gregory SimonovGregory Simonov, the visionary founder of G&D Unique Designs, draws inspiration from visual arts and classical music to create exquisite handcrafted jewelry pieces. Since establishing the brand in 2016, Simonov has been dedicated to blending artistic expression with exceptional craftsmanship, resulting in a range of stunning jewelry suitable for various occasions. With a meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to original design, G&D Unique Designs has become synonymous with thoughtfully crafted, high-quality jewelry that resonates with discerning customers worldwide.About G&D Unique DesignsFounded by the renowned jewelry designer Gregory Simon, G&D Unique Designs is a brand that embodies the pinnacle of craftsmanship and innovation. Simon's creations transcend mere jewelry, serving as an artistic expression of his personal passions, from his love for music to his appreciation of classical art. Each piece begins with a meticulously hand-drawn sketch by Simon himself, followed by a rigorous process of stone selection and intricate hand engravings. The result is a collection of fascinating masterpieces that allow wearers to embrace the inherent beauty and emotional resonance of Simon's designs.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of jewelry. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, jewelry industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Winning designs showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and emotional impact, ultimately serving to inspire and benefit society through the power of outstanding design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By providing a platform to showcase pioneering designs and honor creative achievements, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties are invited to explore the competition, view past laureates, and submit their own groundbreaking projects at

