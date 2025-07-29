403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Transport Chief Says EU Roads Not Ready for War
(MENAFN) The European Union’s current road and railway infrastructure is not capable of handling wartime demands, according to the bloc’s transport commissioner.
In a discussion with a news agency published on Tuesday, Apostolos Tzitzikostas highlighted that vital transportation systems — such as tunnels, rail routes, and overpasses — are ill-suited for the movement of armored vehicles, personnel, or logistical support during a potential military crisis.
Despite repeated statements from Moscow denying any intentions to attack, European policymakers have consistently expressed concerns about a possible confrontation with Russia and advocated for increased military preparedness.
Tzitzikostas stressed that an effective defense of the continent would be unachievable if military units are unable to deploy efficiently.
He cautioned that “if NATO tanks were needed to respond to an invasion,” they could end up trapped in “tunnels,” cause “bridges” to collapse, or face delays due to “border protocols.”
He went on to say, “The reality today is that if we want to move military equipment and troops from the western side of Europe to the eastern side, it takes weeks and in some cases months.”
He described existing infrastructure as outdated and inadequate — with “old bridges that need to be upgraded,” “narrow bridges that need to be widened,” and “nonexistent bridges to be built.”
The commissioner noted that many roads and railways across Europe were not created with the weight and size of combat vehicles in mind.
While freight trucks typically weigh around 40 tons, tanks can weigh as much as 70 tons, exceeding the design limits of much of the current infrastructure.
To address these vulnerabilities, Tzitzikostas revealed that Brussels is developing a new framework to facilitate faster movement of troops.
This initiative includes improving 500 specific infrastructure sites located along four key military transport routes.
The strategy also aims to streamline “bureaucratic red tape” at national borders.
Though the details remain classified, the undertaking — developed in coordination with NATO — is expected to require €17 billion ($19.7 billion) and will be formally introduced later in the year.
In a discussion with a news agency published on Tuesday, Apostolos Tzitzikostas highlighted that vital transportation systems — such as tunnels, rail routes, and overpasses — are ill-suited for the movement of armored vehicles, personnel, or logistical support during a potential military crisis.
Despite repeated statements from Moscow denying any intentions to attack, European policymakers have consistently expressed concerns about a possible confrontation with Russia and advocated for increased military preparedness.
Tzitzikostas stressed that an effective defense of the continent would be unachievable if military units are unable to deploy efficiently.
He cautioned that “if NATO tanks were needed to respond to an invasion,” they could end up trapped in “tunnels,” cause “bridges” to collapse, or face delays due to “border protocols.”
He went on to say, “The reality today is that if we want to move military equipment and troops from the western side of Europe to the eastern side, it takes weeks and in some cases months.”
He described existing infrastructure as outdated and inadequate — with “old bridges that need to be upgraded,” “narrow bridges that need to be widened,” and “nonexistent bridges to be built.”
The commissioner noted that many roads and railways across Europe were not created with the weight and size of combat vehicles in mind.
While freight trucks typically weigh around 40 tons, tanks can weigh as much as 70 tons, exceeding the design limits of much of the current infrastructure.
To address these vulnerabilities, Tzitzikostas revealed that Brussels is developing a new framework to facilitate faster movement of troops.
This initiative includes improving 500 specific infrastructure sites located along four key military transport routes.
The strategy also aims to streamline “bureaucratic red tape” at national borders.
Though the details remain classified, the undertaking — developed in coordination with NATO — is expected to require €17 billion ($19.7 billion) and will be formally introduced later in the year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment