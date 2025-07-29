Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Finalizes USD400M Boeing 747 “Unconditional Donation” from Qatar

U.S. Finalizes USD400M Boeing 747 “Unconditional Donation” from Qatar


2025-07-29 09:11:07
(MENAFN) The United States has completed a deal with Qatar to transfer a Boeing 747 aircraft from the Gulf nation to the Pentagon, intended for future deployment as Air Force One, media outlets reported Monday.

On July 7, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani officially signed the agreement, as confirmed by a memorandum of understanding.

Reports describe the aircraft as an “unconditional donation,” with the US government not required to pay for the transfer.

"This donation is made in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation and mutual support between the parties," the memorandum states.

Once upgraded, the plane is slated to serve President Donald Trump as Air Force One.

During a Middle East trip in May, Trump acknowledged accepting the aircraft, declaring: "Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country."

Following the visit, the Pentagon confirmed it had accepted the aircraft.

The $400 million gift has sparked ethical and legal concerns among both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

MENAFN29072025000045017169ID1109857187

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search