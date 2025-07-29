Presidents Of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon, met in Cholpon-Ata to discuss bilateral cooperation, trade and economic ties, and the demarcation of the state border, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

In the course of the meeting, the sides thoroughly reviewed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Tajik relations, focusing on friendship, good neighborliness, and cooperation.

The leaders exchanged views on the results of recent high-level state visits and underlined the importance of further advancing economic partnership and other areas of mutual interest.

Special attention was given to the process of demarcating the state border between the two countries. The presidents also exchanged views on pressing regional and international developments.

On March 13, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed a treaty on the state border in Bishkek, finalizing the long-standing process of delimitation and demarcation that dated back to the Soviet era. This was followed by a historic trilateral meeting of the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan - Sadyr Zhaparov, Emomali Rahmon, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev - in Khujand on March 31, where they signed an agreement on the junction point of the three countries' borders.