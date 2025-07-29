403
Russia declares it took control of 2 additional settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk area
(MENAFN) Russia claimed on Monday that its military forces have seized control of two additional settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian troops captured the village of Belhiika, located about five kilometers south of Pokrovsk—a strategic city at the heart of ongoing clashes in the region.
Moscow has frequently reported territorial advances in recent months, especially around Donetsk, where intense fighting has been focused near Pokrovsk, a vital logistics center for Ukraine’s military efforts.
The ministry also stated that Russian forces took control of Boikivka, a village roughly 15 kilometers northeast of Pokrovsk.
Ukrainian officials have yet to respond to these claims, and independent verification remains challenging due to the prolonged conflict, now in its fourth year.
