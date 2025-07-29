Quavo Fraud & Disputes Releases Landmark 2025 State Of Dispute Management Performance Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. (“Quavo”), the leading provider of AI-powered dispute management solutions, today announced the release of its 2025 State of Dispute Management Performance Report , a first-of-its-kind benchmark study analyzing the performance metrics that define modern fraud and dispute operations.

Between January and December 2024, Quavo evaluated the performance of 26 clients, each of which had been using QFD®, Quavo's end-to-end dispute management platform, at full volume for a minimum of three months. To provide broader industry context, the study also incorporates performance data from Auriemma Roundtables to establish a competitive industry average.

The report delivers a comprehensive, data-driven snapshot of how financial institutions across the U.S., including banks, credit unions, fintechs, and payment processors, are managing the growing complexities of fraud and disputes. It measures performance across four key dimensions: customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, financial performance, and recovery, spotlighting both areas of excellence and opportunities for strategic improvement.

“Dispute management is no longer just a back-office function; it's a critical moment of truth in the customer experience,” said Joseph McLean, Co-Founder and CEO at Quavo Fraud & Disputes.“This report not only reveals how the industry is performing, but also provides a roadmap for financial institutions to turn fraud and dispute resolution into a strategic advantage. We're proud to offer this level of transparency and insight at a time when trust, efficiency, and compliance matter more than ever.”

Key findings underscore the rising strategic importance of dispute management as a critical accountholder touchpoint, revealing where organizations are excelling, where gaps exist, and how forward-thinking leaders can drive transformation across their operations.

To explore the full report and learn how Quavo is helping financial institutions redefine dispute management, visit .

About Auriemma Roundtables

Auriemma Roundtables is a leading provider of business intelligence, specializing in financial services, payments, and consumer lending. With decades of experience and an extensive network of industry participants, Auriemma Roundtables delivers robust benchmarking and actionable insights to help organizations drive strategic decisions in functions such as risk and compliance, fraud and disputes, collections and recoveries, and customer service.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo's solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at .

