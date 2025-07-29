U.S. News & World Report Ranks Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center The #1 Hospital In New Jersey And New York Metro Area And A Top 20 Hospital Nationally

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This historic Top 20 national ranking belongs to our team members. It was forged in the early morning hours by our nurses, earned in the operating room by our surgeons, and built daily by every team member who puts our patients first. Their collective passion and relentless pursuit of excellence drive this success. To see their incredible work recognized on a national stage is immensely gratifying. This is a celebration of them, and a promise to our patients that we will never stop reaching higher,"

In addition to being ranked the top hospital in New Jersey and New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, and nationally ranked, Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally ranked in 10 specialties – the most nationally ranked specialties of any health network in New Jersey:



Cancer (#37 in nation, #1 in New Jersey)

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (#37 in nation, #1 in New Jersey)

Ear, Nose & Throat (#49 in nation)

Diabetes & Endocrinology (#29 in nation, #1 in New Jersey)

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#47 in nation)

Geriatrics (#32 in nation, #1 in New Jersey)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (#33 in nation, #1 in New Jersey)

Orthopedics (#20 in nation)

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#23 in nation, #1 in New Jersey) Urology (#12 in nation, #1 in New Jersey)

The John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is the best cancer center in New Jersey and nationally ranked at #37.

"This level of consistent excellence across our network doesn't happen by chance; it's the result of a deliberate, system-wide strategy focused on operational excellence," said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, chief operating officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. "We empower our hospitals with the resources, technology, and standardized processes they need to deliver world-class care. This achievement is the ultimate validation of our approach. It showcases what's possible when you combine top-tier clinical talent with a foundation of operational strength, and we are incredibly proud of our team members for leading the way."

A number of Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals have been ranked highly in New Jersey and across the nation for several years in a row, including:



Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Center – Top 50 Rehabilitation Hospital in the nation for the seventh year in a row, ranked #33 in the nation. In addition, JFK University Medical Center is nationally recognized as high performing in two procedures and conditions: Diabetes and Stroke. Jersey Shore University Medical Center – ranked as a Top 5 Hospital in New Jersey for the 13th year in a row, since U.S. News & World Report began state rankings in 2012. The medical center is ranked #19 overall in the New York/ New Jersey Metropolitan area. The hospital is also nationally recognized as High Performing in the following specialties: Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, Geriatrics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

Ocean University Medical Center is nationally recognized as high performing in Urology, and also high performing in six procedures and conditions. Riverview Medical Center is nationally recognized as high performing in Orthopedics, as well as high performing in two procedures and conditions.

"These national rankings are more than just accolades; they validate our relentless focus on clinical quality and patient safety. They represent our deep commitment to evidence-based medicine, our investment in technologies that reduce errors, and our culture of continuous improvement where every team member is empowered to enhance patient outcomes. For our patients, this means they can be confident they are receiving care that is not only innovative but meticulously managed for safety and effectiveness, from the simplest procedure to the most complex surgery," said Jose Azar, M.D., executive vice president and chief quality officer, Hackensack Meridian Health.

Overall, Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals earned recognition for high-performing procedures and conditions across nine of its hospitals – the most of any health system in New Jersey:



Hackensack University Medical Center (22)

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (13)

JFK University Medical Center (2)

Raritan Bay Medical Center & Old Bridge Medical Center (2)

Riverview Medical Center (2)

Ocean University Medical Center (6)

Palisades Medical Center (1) Mountainside Medical Center (2)

"While we are proud of these rankings, they are a direct result of the people who deliver our care: our exceptional clinical teams," said Lisa Tank, M.D., president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center. "From our renowned specialists developing groundbreaking treatments to our nurses implementing the latest evidence-based practices, our teams are the driving force behind our outstanding patient outcomes. Their relentless pursuit of medical innovation, matched only by the profound compassion they show our patients and families, is the heart of this achievement."

The annual Best Hospitals rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization and New Jersey's largest, most comprehensive, and integrated health network. Our network includes 18 hospitals, more than 500 patient care locations, and a complete range of services from innovative research and life-enhancing care to lifesaving air medical transportation. Our 38,000 team members and 7,000 physicians are committed to the health and well-being of the communities we serve, making Hackensack Meridian Health a distinguished leader in healthcare philanthropy.

Hackensack University Medical Center is the first-ever New Jersey hospital to be ranked a Top 20 hospital in the nation. It is also ranked #1 in New Jersey and the New York metro area by U.S. News & World Report, 2025-26. Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to be home to New Jersey's #1 children's hospital and the state's only nationally-ranked cancer center, the John Theurer Cancer Center. To learn more, visit .

