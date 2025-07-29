Wellturn Launches The World's Coolest GPS Wireless Dog Fence: F700 Series

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wellturn launches the newest GPS wireless dog fence with invisible fence, remote dog trainer and LED light tracking. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, this revolutionary product redefines pet safety when the dog lovers is hiking, trail running, camping. Even when you play with your dogs in the park at night, the F700 series can help you find your dogs easily with LED light tracking, it's the coolest design I suppose.

The Wellturn F700 series GPS wireless dog fence come up with F700 and F700 PLUS. The F700 has a built-in GPS antenna, while the F700 Plus features an external GPS antenna. With the new-generation of GPS chip, the F700 series dog fence can achieve more precise GPS positioning in a shorter time. Giving your dogs safe, reliable freedom with precise, customizable circular boundaries (25–999 yards). You can set different boundary sizes and center points for up to three dogs-each with their own circular safe zone.

By using the independent F700 series transmitter, you can easily set the parameters of the wireless dog fence, such as the fence radius, correction mode, and correction level. There is no longer a need to set the wireless dog fence parameters on the dog collar. You no longer have to worry about getting your hands dirty when setting the parameters for the wireless dog fence.

The Wellturn F700 series wireless dog fence integrates an intelligent dog training system that make you easily to challenge with gentle yet effective correction. Using adjustable beep, vibration and static, it automatically discourages boundary breaches, excessive barking, or chasing-perfect for outdoor adventures where distractions abound.

Key Features:

1. Adjustable GPS Fence Size: Set custom circular boundaries from 75-3000ft.

2. Training Remote Range: Up to 2600ft.

3. Humane Training Modes: Choose from sound, vibration, and static correction.

4. Security Lock for Static correction: Enhance safety for your dog's protection.

5. Multi-Dog Support: Manage up to 3 dogs, each with independent GPS fence settings.

6. LCD Screen Display. Waterproof: Collar IPX7. Charging Port: Type-C.

Wellturn is your Go-To OEM/ODM Wireless Dog Fence Supplier. The Wellturn F700 series GPS wireless dog fence will be available in August 2025. For more information, please visit the official website of Wellturn: or contact at : ....

About Wellturn

Founded in 2013, Shenzhen Wellturn Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and service. The company specializes in pet smart lifestyle products, including pet training devices and electronic pet fences.

Since its establishment, Wellture has been committed to product innovation, OEM solution customization, and timely delivery, aiming to create maximum value for customers and become a leader in the smart pet ecosystem.

The company boasts an elite R&D team and a professional sales and service team, with core management personnel possessing over a decade of industry experience. Reputation is the cornerstone of the company's market presence, and strict quality control runs through every operational process. All products have obtained CE, RoHS, FCC, and UL certifications or test reports. The products are widely sold in overseas markets such as the United States, Europe, and Australia.





