Judge Convicts Ex-Colombian Leader


2025-07-29 04:24:40
(MENAFN) Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe was declared guilty on Monday of judicial misconduct and influencing testimony, marking an unprecedented legal outcome as he becomes the first former president in Colombia’s history to receive a conviction.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Sandra Heredia, who spent more than ten hours presenting the comprehensive judgment.

According to political analysts, this landmark ruling may have serious consequences for the country’s presidential race in 2026.

Uribe, who governed Colombia from 2002 until 2010, continues to be the most influential opposition figure against the government of current President Gustavo Petro.

The legal proceedings date back 13 years, stemming from a heated political clash in Congress between Uribe and Senator Ivan Cepeda, a member of the ruling party.

During the session, Cepeda suggested that Uribe may have had associations with far-right paramilitary factions operating within Colombia.

In retaliation, Uribe filed a complaint with the Supreme Court of Justice, accusing Cepeda of improperly seeking statements from jailed former paramilitaries throughout the country in an attempt to connect him to these outlawed armed groups.

Yet in 2018, the Supreme Court of Justice found a lack of credible proof to proceed against Senator Cepeda and closed the case against him.

Instead, the same ruling initiated a new probe into Uribe himself for allegedly attempting to manipulate witnesses in order to undermine his political opponent.

The former president was subsequently charged with orchestrating false testimony.

