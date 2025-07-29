Dubai Courts Opens First Overseas Hub In London Offering Services For Investors

To strengthen international investor confidence and provide global access to its judicial services, the Dubai Courts have begun offering services at the newly launched Dubai Hub London, in the UK.

This is the first time Dubai Courts has operated from an overseas location, to provide world-class judicial services to global investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses looking to establish or expand in Dubai.

The launch is part of a broader initiative led by Dubai Chambers, which unveiled Dubai Hub London as its first international service centre. The hub offers integrated support from key Dubai government entities, helping investors deal with legal, economic, and administrative processes under one roof.

“This is a major step toward making Dubai more accessible to international investors,” said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.“The launch reflects our leadership's vision to position Dubai as a global business capital and underscores our ongoing efforts to support investors abroad.”

A one-stop gateway to Dubai

Dubai Hub London will initially offer services from the following entities:

Dubai Courts: Contract attestation, document translation, signature verification, certificate preparation, and declaration registration.

Dubai Land Department: Property valuation, data modification, and map issuance.

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism: Trade name reservations, business licence issuance, renewals, and amendments.

General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs: Administrative and residency-related services.

Additionally, the hub will provide real estate services in collaboration with major Dubai property developers, offering investors direct access to Dubai's dynamic property market.

Integrated services from multiple government entities include:



Notary public

Smart services

Legal notices

Submission of applications

Attendance of hearings

Personal status services

Attestation of contracts and meeting minutes

Attestation of powers of attorney and declarations

Case registration and enquiries

Legal translation services Attestation of church contracts and wills of non-Muslims

Dubai Hub London aims to strengthen ties between Dubai and the UK and create new opportunities for investment. London was selected for the first hub due to its global financial status and access to a broad investor base seeking to tap into Dubai's growing market.

Dubai's flexible regulatory framework, advanced infrastructure, and strategic global location have positioned it as a top investment destination. The emirate retained its number one global ranking for foreign direct investment attraction for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, according to the Financial Times' fDi Markets.