U.S. Senators Urge Clarity on Haiti Policy
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Edward Markey on Sunday pressed the Trump administration for explanations regarding what he called "contradictory" policies on foreign affairs and immigration related to Haiti.
In a post on X, Markey stated, "@SenatorWarnock and I are demanding answers by August 15. You can’t deport people into a war zone," emphasizing the dangers of returning individuals to a nation experiencing significant unrest.
Senators Markey and Raphael Warnock recently led a group of lawmakers in a written inquiry addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
Their letter asked for clarity surrounding the administration’s approach to both diplomatic engagement and immigration enforcement concerning Haiti.
In their correspondence, the senators also raised concerns about the reported actions of a U.S.-based private military company (PMC), allegedly operated by Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater Worldwide.
According to various recent media reports, this contractor is engaged in armed operations in Haiti under an official agreement with the nation’s transitional government.
"These reports raise urgent questions about compliance with U.S. arms export laws, the risk of U.S. complicity in gross violations of human rights, and fundamental contradictions in current U.S. foreign and immigration policy toward Haiti," the letter read.
The senators highlighted inconsistencies in U.S. decision-making, particularly pointing to the Trump administration’s move to both end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals and include Haiti in a new travel restriction list.
They called for immediate clarification on how these decisions are being coordinated and justified within the broader framework of the Executive Branch’s policies.
