403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/USD Forecast Today 29/07: Holds Channel (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Australian dollar has fallen pretty significantly during the trading session here on Monday as the grinding channel continues to be the way forward, this is a market that I think is going to be paying close attention to the 50 day EMA, which of course is basically a trend line at this point, but we also have the channel that we\u0026#39;ve been in I think you have to assume that the channel holds at least until it doesn\u0026#39;t.200 Day EMA Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });The 200 day EMA is sitting at the 0.6450 level and is offering support. So, if we were to break down below there, I\u0026#39;m more than willing to get extremely short of this market. But right now, I don\u0026#39;t think that is what\u0026#39;s likely to happen. I think this is a scenario where traders are just on edge trying to figure out what\u0026#39;s going on with the global economy and therefore trying to figure out what to do about trading overall. The Chinese situation between US and China continues to be a major driver of the Australian dollar as Australia is a major supporter and provider of commodities for China. And therefore, it makes sense that the currency just doesn\u0026#39;t know what to do with itself. EURUSD Chart by TradingView I do think that there\u0026#39;s plenty of support underneath to continue the nonsensical trading that we\u0026#39;ve seen for months, which is just more of a slow and desperate grind higher. think ultimately though, the real questions will be asked of the 200 day EMA. If we can break down below there, that is an extraordinarily negative turn of events. If we can get a daily close above the shooting star from last week, the Thursday session, then we could go looking to the 0.67 level. But again, I think we\u0026#39;re just going to continue to get sloppy grinding trades to the upside.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment