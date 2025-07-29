Issuer: Trade Republic Bank GmbH / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Personnel

Trade Republic appoints Luca Carabetta as Country Manager for Italy.





Trade Republic has appointed Luca Carabetta as Country Manager for Italy. Starting 1 August 2025, he will lead the local branch's strategy and growth.

In January 2025 Trade Republic launched free current accounts in Italy with local IBANs and implemented the automated tax submission through the so-called 'Regime Amministrato. With more than 500,000 customers and fast growth in Italy, Trade Republic renews its commitment to become the key partner of Italian customers when it comes to growing their money.



Milan, July 29, 2025 - Trade Republic, Europe's leading platform for saving and investing, has appointed Luca Carabetta as its new Country Manager for Italy. In January, Trade Republic rolled out free current accounts in Italy with local IBANs and implemented the automated tax submission through the so called 'Regime Amministrato' for more than 500,000 customers in Italy. With more than 100 billion euros of assets under management, more than 8 million customers across Europe and a strong growth in international markets, Trade Republic is redefining standards in the financial industry. Through the appointment of Luca Carabetta as Country Manager for Italy, Trade Republic reaffirmed its long-term commitment to raising financial awareness and empowering people in Italy to make more out of their money during these challenging times.



“The pension gap is a European challenge, but solutions must be tailored to local needs,” says Julian Collin, General Manager for International Markets at Trade Republic.“Following the localisation of our offering in Italy earlier this year – with Italian IBANs, a free current account, and automated tax deductions via Regime Amministrato – we're proud to appoint Luca Carabetta as our new Country Manager Italy. Italy is our top priority for 2025, and Luca's appointment is an important milestone in deepening our commitment to the Italian market."



With over 8 million customers across Europe - more than 500,000 of them in Italy - and 100 billion euro in assets under management, Trade Republic continues its expansion as the leading partner of Europeans when it comes to growing their money. The appointment of Luca Carabetta as Country Manager marks a key step in strengthening the company's presence in Italy and reaffirms its long-term commitment to the country. Carabetta will lead the local branch and advance the company's core mission of empowering Italian people to take control of their financial future by democratizing wealth. Carabetta will succeed Emanuele Agueci, who will continue contributing to the company growth in a central managing role.



Carabetta brings a unique track record from Italy's tech and startup ecosystem, combined with his experience as Member of the Italian Parliament and Vice President of the Economic Development Committee. His career has consistently been driven by a single belief: that technology can improve people's lives and move society forward. He will now draw on this experience to advance Trade Republic's mission – making saving and investing easy and accessible for everyone in Italy.



“In a time of declining purchasing power, worsening demographics, and growing concerns around the pension system, taking an active stance on personal savings and investing are no longer optional, it is essential” says Luca Carabetta.“For every five workers, there are three retirees today in Italy. This ratio is gradually worsening and will lead to unsustainable public pensions. The good news is that younger generations are getting more involved in personal finance, with many exploring long-term strategies that combine private pensions with ETF-based investment plans. Trade Republic's mission is to empower everyone to build wealth through easy and safe access to the financial system.” concludes Carabetta.



Financial empowerment is a cornerstone of this vision. Trade Republic is committed to raising financial awareness across the country - helping families make informed choices, protect their savings, and build long-term wealth. Carabetta's appointment signals Trade Republic's ambition to be a relevant and responsible force in the Italian market, built on strong principles of accessibility and trust.

About Trade Republic

Trade Republic is on a mission to empower everyone to create wealth with easy, safe and free access to the financial system. With millions of customers across 17 European countries and over 100 billion euro in assets under management, Trade Republic has become the home screen app for Europeans to manage their wealth. Trade Republic offers savings plans, fractional trading of shares, ETFs, bonds, as well as derivatives and crypto. On top of that, customers benefit from the Trade Republic card with 1 percent Saveback on card payments and a current account that pays the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate to all customers. Trade Republic is a full-service bank and is supervised by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and Deutsche Bundesbank. Europe's largest broker and leading savings platform has received growth capital from leading global investors such as Accel, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Sequoia, Creandum and TCV. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke, and Marco Cancellieri.

