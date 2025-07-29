10-Year-Old Ryaan Rana Becomes A Published Author With His Debut Adventure Book
|
10-Year-Old Ryaan Rana Becomes a Published Author with His Debut Adventure Book
“Davidson and the Bermuda Triangle Madness” is a fun, fast-paced adventure starring a boy named Davidson - inspired by Ryaan himself - who faces a hilariously disastrous day. From kitchen chaos to school slip-ups, things spiral out of control until his sister Athena surprises him with a trip to the Bermuda Triangle. What follows is a whirlwind of strange events, laugh-out-loud moments, and a thrilling mystery that flips everything upside down. With its humor, curiosity, and a big dose of imagination, the story reflects the boundless creativity of childhood.
Aditi Misra, Principal of DPS Gurgaon , shared her appreciation,“As an educator, it is my constant wish and effort to get children to read! Not only does it keep them away from screens, but it builds vocabulary, enhances creative thinking, and improves communication. When children like Ryaan go a step further and begin writing stories, my joy knows no bounds. Story writing requires high-level skill, and I am proud that Ryaan has this! Congratulations to his parents and teachers. I wish him every success in his writing journey. Bless you, Ryaan!”
Ryaan has also been awarded the Gold Star Young Author Certificate by Bribooks, a prestigious recognition for promising young writers.
“I got inspired by the adventures I dream about, the books and shows I love, and my passion for writing,” says Ryaan .“One day I had this funny idea about a totally chaotic day - and what if it ended with a trip to the Bermuda Triangle? That's how the story began!”
What started as a wild idea blossomed into a full-fledged adventure.“Writing this book was like going on a journey with my own characters,” he adds.
Ryaan's parents shared their pride in a heartfelt note:“Ryaan, your imagination is your superpower. We're so proud to see you turn your dreams into a story that will inspire so many others!”
His journey is a shining example of how today's young minds are using creativity not just to dream - but to build, publish, and inspire. With access to digital tools, platforms, and supportive communities, children like Ryaan are exploring storytelling, design, coding, and art like never before.
As Ryaan takes his first steps into the literary world, his story is already igniting imaginations and encouraging other young dreamers to write freely, think big, and believe in their own voices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment