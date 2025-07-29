403
Former Austrian FM claims West could be behind Ukraine’s anti-graft rallies
(MENAFN) Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has suggested that recent mass protests in Ukraine over President Vladimir Zelensky’s actions toward anti-corruption agencies may have been orchestrated by Western powers. In an interview with TASS, Kneissl questioned the spontaneity of the demonstrations, which erupted after Zelensky placed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under presidential control.
The move came after Ukraine’s security services conducted raids on NABU personnel. Zelensky justified the shift by alleging Russian infiltration in the agencies. However, the decision sparked nationwide protests, with demonstrators accusing him of betraying democratic principles and demanding that the law be repealed.
Critics, both domestically and internationally, have warned that undermining the independence of anti-corruption bodies could derail Ukraine’s ambitions to join the European Union, as institutional transparency is one of the key membership requirements.
Kneissl noted the peculiarity of a Western-backed government taking such a step and implied the demonstrations might have been staged rather than organic. She also compared the unrest to the 2014 Euromaidan uprising, which led to the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich. Kneissl echoed claims that those protests were well-funded and had Western support, referencing images of US diplomat Victoria Nuland distributing food to demonstrators in Kiev.
Facing mounting pressure from both protesters and Western allies, Zelensky has since reversed course. A new bill has been introduced, promising to restore full independence to the anti-corruption bodies while preventing potential Russian influence.
Kneissl, who held Austria’s foreign affairs portfolio from 2017 to 2019, is known for her ties to Russia, including her past role on the board of Russian oil company Rosneft. She relocated to Russia in 2022, citing death threats and professional isolation in her home country.
