Fintech Startup Tabadulat Receives In-Principle Approval From ADGM's FSRA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Tabadulat Limited (Tabadulat ), a UAE-based Shariah-compliant investing platform registered with ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE Capital Abu Dhabi, has received In-Principle Approval from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).
The announcement follows the UAE cabinet's approval of its National Strategy for Islamic Finance and Halal Industry on 6 May. Under the plan, the UAE seeks to build a globally competitive national Islamic finance sector, facilitate its activities, and drive leadership in sustainable finance. Tabadulat, which is in the process of obtaining its Financial Services Permission, subject to FSRA's approval, has a committed investment of US$2.3 million. For years, Muslim investors have faced limited options when seeking truly halal investment opportunities in global markets, often relying on separate and expensive screening tools or niche local brokers. Through its advanced halal stock screener, Tabadulat will ensure that every transaction adheres to Islamic finance principles, filling a longstanding gap in halal investing. “Tabadulat will not just be a trading platform but will be a movement. We will empower Muslim investors to invest globally without compromising their faith. Tabadulat will offer its clients control, transparency, and compliance in one seamless platform,” said Samy Mohamad, Co-founder of Tabadulat. Key features include:
Global Market Access : Users will be able to invest in a wide range of international halal stocks across the US, Europe, GCC, Asia, and beyond.
Advanced Halal Stock Screener : Every stock and ETF listed will be screened daily for Shariah compliance, allowing Muslim investors to instantly identify halal investments without relying on an external paid service.
Ultra-low and Transparent Fees : Low transaction fees (starting at just 0.25%) with no hidden costs and absolutely no Riba, ensuring halal and cost-effective trades for retail investors.
Advanced Portfolio Analytics : Cutting-edge tools, including a comprehensive Shariah report, at no additional cost.
Built-in Zakat Calculator : Helping investors fulfill their religious obligations easily and accountant-free.
