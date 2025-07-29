403
Netherlands Supports Israel Suspension from EU if Gaza Aid Blocked
(MENAFN) Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced Monday that the Netherlands is ready to back a suspension of Israel’s involvement in the European Union’s Horizon research initiative, should the EU determine that Israel is hindering humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
“The government’s goal is crystal clear: the people of Gaza must be given immediate, unfettered, safe access to humanitarian aid,” Schoof posted on X after holding a strategic meeting with deputy prime ministers as well as the foreign and defense ministers. He described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a “catastrophic situation.”
Schoof emphasized that if Brussels concludes Israel is not honoring its humanitarian access commitments, “the Netherlands supports the plan to suspend Israeli participation in the EU research program Horizon.”
In addition to endorsing the potential Horizon suspension, Schoof stated that the Netherlands will advocate for “further European measures,” including potential trade-related actions, at Tuesday’s EU meeting in Brussels.
“We are also considering taking national measures to increase the pressure,” he added.
According to Schoof, he shared the Dutch stance directly with Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a phone conversation earlier on Monday.
He also urged Hamas to fully cooperate in ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.
“Later today, the government will send a letter to the House of Representatives to explain what the Netherlands is doing in this regard, both in an individual capacity and as a member of the EU,” Schoof said.
